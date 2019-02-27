Samsung Galaxy M30 vs other budget smartphones to buy Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung's audacity looks commendable at MWC- with its new "Samsung Galaxy Fold", "S10 Plus" and more. Another impressive landmark achieved by the makers is in the form of a mid-range handset, known as, "Samsung Galaxy M30".

This device is getting launched today(27th Feb) in India and is a hub of quite a much better-looking features which makes it distinguished over a few other mid-segment categories. However, there are some other budget-friendly smartphones which you can consider as a second choice over M30. You will be glad to find even these alternatives look excelling in terms of features which will leave you satisfied.

The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, a triple rear camera module with an ultra-wide angle lens and a massive 5000 mah battery which supports 15W fast charger, and still there are quite more features that will glam-up your user-experience to the perfection.

On the other hand, you can also go with the OPPO K1 which is considered as the most affordable phone to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. It also comes with a vivid and rich AMOLED display, powerful and snappy processor, and more- which entirely will leave you satisfied.

There are a few more smartphones that you can discover in our listing below which you can also consider for a better choice.