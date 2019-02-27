ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy M30 vs other budget smartphones to buy

    Samsung's audacity looks commendable at MWC- with its new "Samsung Galaxy Fold", "S10 Plus" and more. Another impressive landmark achieved by the makers is in the form of a mid-range handset, known as, "Samsung Galaxy M30".

    This device is getting launched today(27th Feb) in India and is a hub of quite a much better-looking features which makes it distinguished over a few other mid-segment categories. However, there are some other budget-friendly smartphones which you can consider as a second choice over M30. You will be glad to find even these alternatives look excelling in terms of features which will leave you satisfied.

    The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, a triple rear camera module with an ultra-wide angle lens and a massive 5000 mah battery which supports 15W fast charger, and still there are quite more features that will glam-up your user-experience to the perfection.

    On the other hand, you can also go with the OPPO K1 which is considered as the most affordable phone to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. It also comes with a vivid and rich AMOLED display, powerful and snappy processor, and more- which entirely will leave you satisfied.

    There are a few more smartphones that you can discover in our listing below which you can also consider for a better choice.

    OPPO K1

    Best Price of OPPO K1
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3600mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0

    Honor 10 Lite

    Best Price of Honor 10 Lite
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

    Poco F1

    Best Price of Poco F1
    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G+ VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Realme 2 Pro

    Best Price of Realme 2 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor, face unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh built-in battery

    Honor 8X

    Best Price of Honor 8X
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery

    Motorola One Power (P30 Note)

    Best Price of Motorola One Power
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery

    Vivo Y93

    Best Price of Vivo Y93
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh (typical) built-in battery

    OPPO F9

    Best Price of OPPO F9
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery

    Vivo Y95

    Best Price of Vivo Y95
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery

    Nokia 6.1 Plus

    Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
    • 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Huawei Y9 2019

    Best Price of Huawei Y9 2019
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    OPPO A7

    Best Price of OPPO A7
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Realme U1

    Best Price of Realme U1
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
    • 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Vivo V9 Pro

    Best Price of Vivo V9 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB Storage
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
