Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Redmi Note 7: The in-depth analysis

Samsung is known for offering premium Android smartphones like the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note9. And now, the company has launched a new Galaxy M series of smartphones to take on the likes of Honor, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Vivo. The Samsung Galaxy M30 is expected to be the most powerful smartphone from the Galaxy M30, which will compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 7, the upcoming mid-tier smartphone from Redmi India.

Here is a brief specs comparison of the Samsung Galaxy M30 and the Redmi Note 7.

Display

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. On paper, the Galaxy M30 has a bigger display, due to the OLED display technology, the Galaxy M30 will offer better contrast and saturation compared to the Redmi Note 7. When it comes to the screen, the Samsung Galaxy M30 clearly has the upper hand compared to the Redmi Note 7.

Processor

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC, whereas the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC powers the Redmi Note 7. Both smartphones are powered by an Octa-core chipset based on 14nm manufacturing architecture. When it comes to raw performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 found on the Redmi Note 7 definitely has the upper hand compared to the Exynos 7904 on the Galaxy M30.

Cameras

The Redmi Note 7 has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP + 5 MP camera sensor, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M30 has a triple camera setup with 13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP camera setup. The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 13 MP selfie camera, whereas the Galaxy M30 has a 16 MP selfie camera. Though the camera specs on both smartphones look different on paper, they are expected to offer similar performance. Wait for our full review to know more about the camera performances of these smartphones.

Design and build

The Redmi smartphones were known to feature mediocre design and the Redmi Note 7 changes this notion by offering a premium all-glass unibody design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M30 has a plastic unibody design, which is similar to the Galaxy M30.

The glass design on the Redmi Note 7 definitely looks premium, whereas the plastic design on the Galaxy M30 offers better protection against accidental breakage. I prefer the Redmi Note 7 due to the premium looking design.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy M30 has a massive 5000 mAh battery with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing, whereas the Redmi Note 7 has a 4000 mAh battery. Both smartphones can offer a day of battery life on a single charge, and the Galaxy M30 is expected to provide additional hours of screen on time compared to the Redmi Note 7. Both smartphones do support fast charging. However, in both cases, a user has to buy a separate charger to fast charge the smartphones.

Operating system

The Redmi Note 7 runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie OS, whereas the Galaxy M30 comes with Samsung Experience UI 9.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo OS, where the smartphone is expected to receive Android 9 Pie update in the coming days. Both smartphones run on custom Android OS, and it all boils down to the individual interest to choose between the Redmi Note 7 and the Samsung Galaxy M30.

Price

As of now, there is no official confirmation on the price of the Redmi Note 7 or the Samsung Galaxy M30. The Redmi Note 7 is expected to anywhere between Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000, whereas the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy M30 is expected to cost Rs 14,990.

Verdict

There is no perfect smartphone in the world, and choose between the Redmi Note 7 and the Samsung Galaxy M30 could be the toughest decision that one should make. Both smartphones are remarkable in some aspects and need some improvements in some areas.

I would go with the Redmi Note 7 for the premium design and the raw performance, and the Samsung Galaxy M30 will be my choice if I care about the battery life and the display quality.