Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G India Launch Pegged For September

Samsung is one of the smartphone brands that seem not to cease launching new offerings. Of late, the company is speculated to be working on a slew of A and M series smartphones. Adding to this, recently, an upcoming smartphone with the model number SM-M526B/DS was spotted on the BIS database, hinting at its imminent launch in India.

Already, speculations were rife that the Galaxy M52 5G is coming soon to India and the device spotted on the BIS listing seems to be the same device. In the meantime, tipster Debayan Roy has hinted that the company is gearing up to launch this smartphone in India next month. In addition to this, it is also suggested that a new F series smartphone is also on cards for an Indian launch in September.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G September Launch

Recently, a variant of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site with the model number SM-M526GBR. It was revealed that the upcoming smartphone in question could make use of a Snapdragon 778G chipset along with 6GB of RAM. Also, it is said to run Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

Besides Geekbench, the same variant was spotted at the Chinese 3C certification database revealing the presence of a 4860mAh battery, which hints that the battery could have a typical capacity of 5000mAh.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is believed to flaunt a quad-camera arrangement at the rear with a 64MP primary ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary macro lens, and a 5MP fourth depth sensor. Besides Indian and China, this upcoming Samsung smartphone is also expected to be launched in select markets in Europe. The device is said to be launched in three color options - blue, black, and white.

Recently, the Galaxy A52s 5G was spotted in the UK, which hints that the Galaxy M52 5G could be a rebranded version of the device with minor changes.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Launch Nearing

As per the tipster mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G was spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking database recently with the model number SM-E426B. The listing revealed that the smartphone in question could arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC clubbed with 6GB RAM and Android 11 OS. As of now, none of the other details are known by the Geekbench listing.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has also received Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG certifications. These listings suggest that it could be a rebadged variant of the Galaxy A22 5G.

What To Expect?

While the tipster claims that these two upcoming smartphones from Samsung could be seen the light of the day in September in the Indian market, we cannot come to a conclusion as there is no official confirmation from Samsung about this. Until then, we need to take these speculations with a grain of salt. As we are already in mid-August, we can expect further details to be revealed in the coming days revealing more about the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy F42 5G.

