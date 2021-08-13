Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Support Page Goes Live: Everything We Known So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A52s is the upcoming 5G-enabled handset from the South Korean brand. Now, the India launch also seems around the corner as the device has been spotted on Samsung's India website. Besides, the device was also spotted on multiple sites including Geekbench and BIS listing. However, the launch date of the handset is yet to be revealed. Earlier this month, the pricing and storage options were leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Tipped

The Galaxy A52s 5G was spotted (by MySmartPrice) with model number SM-A528B/DS on Samsung's India website. However, the listing has not shared any key details of the smartphone. Thanks to the WinFuture's report, we have the detailed features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52s.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: What We Know So Far

The Galaxy A52s 5G is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The processing will be handled by the SD778G chipset which is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Moreover, the phone will have a quad-rear camera setup including a 64MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.2, a pair of 5MP macro and depth sensors.

For selfies, the device might offer a 32MP front-facing camera. On the software front, the phone will run Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 on top and pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W charging support. Other features might include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and NFC for connectivity. Lastly, the smartphone is also said to come with an official IP rating.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Expected Price

As far as price is concerned, the Galaxy A52s is said to be available in Europe starting at €434.64 (around Rs. 38,500) for the 128GB model. There will be four colors for the handsets including Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint.

Considering the features, the upcoming smartphone is believed to compete with other mid-range smartphones in the same price category. It also remains to be seen whether the Galaxy A52s will come in both 4G and 5G variants like the Galaxy A52.

