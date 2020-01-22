Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Vs Galaxy S10 Lite: Battle Of Value Flagships

But, it recently added two new devices to its existing premium smartphone series - the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10 to rival against the Chinese counterparts. Called the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Note 10 Lite, the latest entrants come as value flagship devices.

With a cheaper price tag compared to their high-end siblings, both smartphones offer the same premium feel, but at an affordable price.

While you might not find any major changes in design, there are some distinctions in the hardware of both smartphones. In this article we are listing down the specifications of both the devices along with the differences:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Display And Design

The display on both Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite measures 6.7-inches in size. However, the former packs a Super AMOLED display, while the latter comes with a Super AMOLED Plus panel.

The remaining display features are identical on both units including a 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution, a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, and a punch-hole for the selfie camera. The punch-hole is poisoned at the center-top of the display. Notably, both units offer an in-display fingerprint scanner as a security measure.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite's punch-hole appears slightly bigger than the Galaxy S10 Lite. The bezels on both devices are narrow (slightly thick chin), but the latter looks a bit compact. Also, there is support for S Pen on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

As for the color options, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is announced in Aura Glow, Aura Red, and Aura Black colors, while the Galaxy S10 Lite in Prism White, Prism Blue, and Prism Black color options.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Camera Hardware

Samsung has used a triple-lens setup on both smartphones. But, the company has equipped them with different sensors. Starting with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, you get a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and another 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. It offers 10 x Digital Zoom, 2x optical zoom, and up to 3840x 2160@ 60fps video recording.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S10 Lite‘s rear camera setup offers a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. There is an additional 5MP sensor for macro shots. This one comes with 8X digital zoom and OIS support.

As for the selfie shooter, both units get a 32MP camera packed inside the punch-hole with an f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Hardware And Software

The processor is also different on both smartphones. While one uses an in-house chipset, the other packs a Qualcomm's high-end processor. It's the Galaxy Note 10 Lite which is equipped with an Exynos 9810 chipset. The device is announced with 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage.

The Galaxy S10 makes use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 8GB RAM. Samsung has launched this handset in 128GB storage. Notably, the memory is expandable on both smartphones to up to 1TB.

As for the GPU's, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a Mali-G72 MP18 GPU, while the Galaxy S10 Lite comes with Adreno 640 GPU.

Software-wise, both smartphones are equipped with the latest Android 10 which is wrapped around One UI 2.0 user interface.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Battery And Connectivity Features

Backing up both Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for quick charging. We haven't tested the devices yet, so it would be hard to give feedback on the backup and charging speeds.

The connectivity options are also similar on both smartphones. You get a USB Type-C port, hybrid SIM card tray, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Do note that you get the 3.5 mm headphone jack only on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The Galaxy S10 Lite comes sans a headphone jack.

We are yet to test the performance of both Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite in real-life situations. But, on paper, the latter seems to be a winner in the camera department. We will be sharing the feedback on display, camera, and battery performance in the comprehensive review.