Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Tips And Tricks Every User Should Know
After using the Galaxy Note 10+ for more than a month, I can say that it is one of the best flagships of 2019. The device has a great display backed by a snappy yet power-efficient processor. Besides, the cameras can take some of the best pictures in any lighting conditions.
What if I tell you that you can further enhance the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ user experience by following these tips and tricks. Here are some of the settings that one can tweak on the smartphone to make it more practical and more user-friendly.
Add The Power Button
Did you know that the Galaxy Note 10+ does not have a dedicated power button? Yes, it doesn't. By default, the power button on the Galaxy Note 10+ has been used as the Bixby key. To make it into a power button, go to Settings > Advanced Features > Side Key > Power off menu.
Change The Screen Resolution
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ packs in one of the best smartphone displays. However, by default, the resolution of the screen has been kept at FHD+ resolution, which offers slightly better battery life. To get the best out of this display, go to Settings > Display > Screen Resolution and select WQHD+.
Download The 3D Scanner
One of the differentiators between the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+ is the ToF camera sensor, which can be used on the Note 10+ to scan real-life objects into 3D scans using the 3D Scanner app, which is available on Galaxy Store.
Turn On The Dolby Atmos
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ comes with a dual stereo speaker setup which produces some of the cleanest sounds that I have heard on a built-in smartphone speaker. To take the music experience to another level, turn on the Dolby Atmos from the notification area.
Turn On The Night Mode
The One UI on the Galaxy Note 10+ ships with a built-in Night Mode, which helps the device to preserve the battery. I personally prefer dark background over the light background. The Night Mode can also be turned on from the notification panel.
Change The Navigation Button
By default, the navigation buttons on the Galaxy Note 10+ might seem a bit odd, especially for those who are coming from stock Android smartphones due to the orientation of the buttons. The device does offer to reverse the orientation from the navigation bar settings. Similarly, it also offers full-screen gestures.
Turn Off The Always On Display
Not happy with the battery life of the Galaxy Note 10+? Turning off the Always-On display will definitely help the device to deliver better battery life. To turn off Always-On display go to Settings > Lock Screen > Always On Display > Off.
Turn On The Face Recognition
Just like the Galaxy S10, S10+, the Galaxy Note 10+ also has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone also supports face unlock. To register your face go to biometrics and security, tap on Face Recognition and register your face.
