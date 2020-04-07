Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Exynos 990 Vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Snapdragon 865

High-End Flagship SoCs For Sure

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and the Exynos 990 SoC are the latest high-end flagship processors based on 7nm fabrication. However, due to the CPU and GPU architecture, the Snapdragon 865 SoC seems to have an advantage over the Exynos 990.

Geekbench Single-Core CPU Performance

On single-core performance, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC posts 830 points, whereas the Exynos 990 based Galaxy S20 Ultra posts 811 points. There isn't much of a difference when it comes to the single-core operation speed of these processors. However, do note that the Galaxy S20 Ultra based on the Snapdragon 865 SoC is definitely leading the chart.

Geekbench Multi-Core CPU Performance

This is a great parameter to judge the performance difference between the two chipsets. The Snapdragon 865 SoC powered Galaxy S20 Ultra scores 3096 points on multi-core CPU performance, whereas the Exynos variant scores 2698 points, which is at least 10 percent lower than the Qualcomm's benchmark. This indicates that the CPU on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC is much faster than the Exynos 990.

Geekbench GPU Performance

Geekbench uses OpenCL to compute the GPU performance of a chipset. As per the record, the Galaxy S20 Ultra with the Snapdragon 865 SoC scores 3062 points, whereas the Exynos 990 SoC powered Galaxy S20 Ultra scores 4828 points, indicating that the GPU on the Exynos 990 SoC is much powerful compared to the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

However, it is hard to believe that the Snapdragon 865 SoC has an underperforming GPU compared to the Exynos 990 SoC, as processors like the Exynos 9825, which powers the Galaxy Note 10 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, which powers the Galaxy S8 performs a lot better than the Snapdragon 865 SoC, according to the Geekbench OpenCL GPU benchmark.

AnTuTu Benchmark

AnTuTu is a comprehensive benchmark tool, which measures the CPU, GPU, Memory, and the UX performance of the device to give out a final score. The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with the Snapdragon 865 SoC posts a score of 5,62,262, whereas the Galaxy S20 Ultra with the Exynos 990 SoC scores 5,19,297 points. As per these scores, the Snapdragon 865 SoC is must faster than the Exynos 990.

Conclusion

These benchmark results re-affirm the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC is much powerful compared to its Exynos counterpart. If you get a chance to pick between the two, always go for the Qualcomm variant.