Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pre-Booking Debuts In India: Other Premium 8GB Smartphones In India
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Flip, a new foldable smartphone with a clamshell design and the pre-booking is open in India now. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset powering the device.
There are other premium smartphones in the Indian market with a similar 8GB RAM from brands like Huawei, OnePlus, Vivo, and more. There are various smartphones from Samsung itself like the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and more.
All of these smartphones feature 8GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which was recently unveiled in India comes with a triple-camera setup, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, and more, that can easily compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.
Samsung also unveiled the S20 series including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also just began sales in India for Rs. 92,999.
The main highlight of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is the 100x zoom and the quad-camera setup with 108MP primary camera. As a comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a dual-camera setup with 12MP primary shooter followed by a 2MP lens.
Other brands like OnePlus, Huawei, Vivo, and others also offer premium smartphones with 8GB RAM and can be compared with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The OnePlus 7T Pro, for instance, is one of the premium smartphones from the Chinese company offering 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
It packs a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary camera with an 8MP and a 16MP shooters. Just like the Samsung Galaxy Flip Z, the OnePlus 7T Pro also draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.
There is also the Huawei P30 Pro, a flagship device with HiSilicon Kirin 980, Octa-Core chipset. The smartphone comes with an 8GB RAM paired with 128GB storage. It features a 6.47-inch AMOLED panel that houses the 32MP selfie camera.
Additionally, the Vivo iQOO 3 5G smartphone, built for gaming, is another device that can be compared with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for its features and specifications.
OnePlus 7T Pro
MRP: Rs. 53,448
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus wwith 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP 117° ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2.5cm macro
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4080mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
MRP: Rs. 39,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Huawei P30 Pro
MRP: Rs. 51,700
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera with f/1.6 aperture, OIS, 20MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP 5x Telephoto lens with OIS, ToF Depth sensor, Laser AF, PDAF, CAF, AIS
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 62,900
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Vivo iQOO 3 5G
MRP: Rs. 44,990
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB/6GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP primary camera + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500 (Typical) / 4370mAh (minimum) battery
