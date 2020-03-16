Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pre-Booking Debuts In India: Other Premium 8GB Smartphones In India

There are other premium smartphones in the Indian market with a similar 8GB RAM from brands like Huawei, OnePlus, Vivo, and more. There are various smartphones from Samsung itself like the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and more.

All of these smartphones feature 8GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which was recently unveiled in India comes with a triple-camera setup, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, and more, that can easily compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung also unveiled the S20 series including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also just began sales in India for Rs. 92,999.

The main highlight of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is the 100x zoom and the quad-camera setup with 108MP primary camera. As a comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a dual-camera setup with 12MP primary shooter followed by a 2MP lens.

Other brands like OnePlus, Huawei, Vivo, and others also offer premium smartphones with 8GB RAM and can be compared with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The OnePlus 7T Pro, for instance, is one of the premium smartphones from the Chinese company offering 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It packs a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary camera with an 8MP and a 16MP shooters. Just like the Samsung Galaxy Flip Z, the OnePlus 7T Pro also draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

There is also the Huawei P30 Pro, a flagship device with HiSilicon Kirin 980, Octa-Core chipset. The smartphone comes with an 8GB RAM paired with 128GB storage. It features a 6.47-inch AMOLED panel that houses the 32MP selfie camera.

Additionally, the Vivo iQOO 3 5G smartphone, built for gaming, is another device that can be compared with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for its features and specifications.

OnePlus 7T Pro

MRP: Rs. 53,448

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus wwith 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP 117° ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2.5cm macro

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4080mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

MRP: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Huawei P30 Pro

MRP: Rs. 51,700

Key Specs



6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera with f/1.6 aperture, OIS, 20MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP 5x Telephoto lens with OIS, ToF Depth sensor, Laser AF, PDAF, CAF, AIS

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

In-display fingerprint sensor

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 62,900

Key Specs



6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery

Vivo iQOO 3 5G

MRP: Rs. 44,990

Key Specs

