Samsung Great Winter Carnival 2020 - Offers & Cashback On Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Great Winter Carnival 2020 is here, where, you can now get your favorite Samsung smartphones at affordable pricing. The Great Winter Carnival 2020 has offers on some of the most trending Samsung smartphones that got launched this year.

From the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra to the mid-tier Galaxy M51, every trending Samsung smartphone is under offer with at least a 9 percent price cut. Budget phones like the Samsung Galaxy M01 core are now 29 percent cheaper and even the mid-range Galaxy A31 is now cheaper by 25 percent.

23% Off On Galaxy F41 (6/64GB) (Available At Rs. 16,499)

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor

32MP front camera

Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor

8.9mm thick; Weights 191g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging 19% Off On Galaxy M51 (8GB) (Available At Rs. 21,499)

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display, 420 nits brightness, up to 110% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC

7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging 18% Off On Galaxy M31 Prime Edition (Available At Rs. 16,499)

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera with Samsung GW1 sensor, LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IM616 sensor

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging 13% Off On Galaxy M21 4GB RAM (Available At Rs. 13,319)

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture

20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

8.9mm thick; Weight: 188g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging 38% Off On Galaxy S20 FE (Available At Rs. 40,999)

Key Specs 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Single SIM / Hybrid SIM

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, 79˚ FOV, OIS, 8MP Telephoto lens with 32° FoV, f/2.4 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 3X Optical Zoom, Up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom, 12MP 123° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture

32MP front-facing camera with 80° wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Optical Fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST

4500mAh (typical) with 25W fast charging, WPC Qi wireless fast charging, Wireless PowerShare 16% Off On Galaxy S20 Ultra (Available At Rs. 86,999)

Key Specs 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0), expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 48MP Telephoto lens with 24° FoV, f/3.5 aperture, PDAF, OIS, Hybrid Optic Zoom 10X, Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Depth Vision camera

40MP front-facing camera with 80° wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

Sensors - Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery 11% Off On Note10 Lite (8GB) ( Available At Rs. 39,999)

Key Specs 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST

3300 MAh Battery. 29% Off On Galaxy Z Flip (8GB) ( Available At Rs.84,999)

Key Specs 6.7 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display

2.95 Ghz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3300 MAh Battery. 15% Off On Galaxy M31s (6GB) ( Available At Rs. 16,919)

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with up to 420 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera with Sony IMX682 sensor, LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IMX616 sensor

Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging 12% Off On Galaxy Note10 Lite (6GB) (Available At Rs. 37,999)

Key Specs 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST

4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging 9% Off On Galaxy Note20 (Available At Rs. 77,999)

Key Specs 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 393 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

5G - 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with OneUI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 64MP Telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom, Super Resolution Zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture

10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) battery 1% Off On Galaxy M21 (Available At Rs. 13,999 )

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture

20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

8.9mm thick; Weight: 188g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging Galaxy A21s (Available At Rs. )

Key Specs 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

5,000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Fast Charging 21% Off On Galaxy A31 (6GB RAM) (Available At Rs. 18,999)

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Samsung Pay

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging 25% Off On Galaxy M01 (Available At Rs. 7,499 )

Key Specs 1.45GHz Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

5.7 HD+ Display

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

3.5mm Audio Jack

FM Radio

4000 MAh Battery. 20% Off On Galaxy M11 (Available At Rs. 9,999 )

Key Specs 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 5MP 115° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Physical fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Dimension: 161.4 x 76.3 x 9.0 mm; Weight: 197g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS + GLONASS

5000mAh (typical) battery with 15W charging 29% Off On Galaxy M01 Core (Available At Rs. 5,999 )

Key Specs Display: 5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display

SoC: 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

RAM: 1GB/2GB

ROM: 16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

OS: Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Camera: Rear -8MP with f/2.2 aperture

Front - 5MP with f/2.4 aperture

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS

3000mAh (typical) battery

Colors: Black, Blue, Red 12% Off On Galaxy A51 (Available At Rs. 22,999 )

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Dolby Atmos

Samsung Pay

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC

4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

