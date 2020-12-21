Just In
Samsung Great Winter Carnival 2020 - Offers & Cashback On Samsung Smartphones
Samsung Great Winter Carnival 2020 is here, where, you can now get your favorite Samsung smartphones at affordable pricing. The Great Winter Carnival 2020 has offers on some of the most trending Samsung smartphones that got launched this year.
From the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra to the mid-tier Galaxy M51, every trending Samsung smartphone is under offer with at least a 9 percent price cut. Budget phones like the Samsung Galaxy M01 core are now 29 percent cheaper and even the mid-range Galaxy A31 is now cheaper by 25 percent.
Here are some of the best offers from Samsung during the Samsung Great Winter Carnival 2020. If you are looking for the best time to buy a Samsung smartphone, then, this is the time.
23% Off On Galaxy F41 (6/64GB) (Available At Rs. 16,499)
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor
- 32MP front camera
- Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor
- 8.9mm thick; Weights 191g
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
19% Off On Galaxy M51 (8GB) (Available At Rs. 21,499)
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display, 420 nits brightness, up to 110% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC
- 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging
18% Off On Galaxy M31 Prime Edition (Available At Rs. 16,499)
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera with Samsung GW1 sensor, LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IM616 sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
13% Off On Galaxy M21 4GB RAM (Available At Rs. 13,319)
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture
- 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 8.9mm thick; Weight: 188g
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
38% Off On Galaxy S20 FE (Available At Rs. 40,999)
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Single SIM / Hybrid SIM
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, 79˚ FOV, OIS, 8MP Telephoto lens with 32° FoV, f/2.4 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 3X Optical Zoom, Up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom, 12MP 123° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture
- 32MP front-facing camera with 80° wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Optical Fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST
- 4500mAh (typical) with 25W fast charging, WPC Qi wireless fast charging, Wireless PowerShare
16% Off On Galaxy S20 Ultra (Available At Rs. 86,999)
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0), expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 48MP Telephoto lens with 24° FoV, f/3.5 aperture, PDAF, OIS, Hybrid Optic Zoom 10X, Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Depth Vision camera
- 40MP front-facing camera with 80° wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
- Sensors - Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
11% Off On Note10 Lite (8GB) ( Available At Rs. 39,999)
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST
- 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging
29% Off On Galaxy Z Flip (8GB) ( Available At Rs.84,999)
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display
- 2.95 Ghz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3300 MAh Battery.
15% Off On Galaxy M31s (6GB) ( Available At Rs. 16,919)
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with up to 420 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera with Sony IMX682 sensor, LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IMX616 sensor
- Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging
12% Off On Galaxy Note10 Lite (6GB) (Available At Rs. 37,999)
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST
- 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging
9% Off On Galaxy Note20 (Available At Rs. 77,999)
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 393 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 5G - 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 64MP Telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom, Super Resolution Zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture
- 10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) battery
1% Off On Galaxy M21 (Available At Rs. 13,999 )
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture
- 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 8.9mm thick; Weight: 188g
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Galaxy A21s (Available At Rs. )
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Fast Charging
21% Off On Galaxy A31 (6GB RAM) (Available At Rs. 18,999)
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Samsung Pay
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
25% Off On Galaxy M01 (Available At Rs. 7,499 )
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 1.45GHz Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 5.7 HD+ Display
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3.5mm Audio Jack
- FM Radio
- 4000 MAh Battery.
20% Off On Galaxy M11 (Available At Rs. 9,999 )
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 5MP 115° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Physical fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock
- Dimension: 161.4 x 76.3 x 9.0 mm; Weight: 197g
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS + GLONASS
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 15W charging
29% Off On Galaxy M01 Core (Available At Rs. 5,999 )
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- Display: 5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display
- SoC: 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- RAM: 1GB/2GB
- ROM: 16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- OS: Android 10 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Camera: Rear -8MP with f/2.2 aperture
- Front - 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS
- 3000mAh (typical) battery
- Colors: Black, Blue, Red
12% Off On Galaxy A51 (Available At Rs. 22,999 )
Buy This Offer On Samsung Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Dolby Atmos
- Samsung Pay
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC
- 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
