Christmas 2020 Offers: Amazon Fab Phones Fest Offers On Smartphones

In addition to this, Amazon hosts sales on smartphones from several brands. Well, the talk is about the Jabra Days sale, which debuted on December 17 and will go on until Christmas. During this sale, you can up to 70% discount on Jab products that you can use with the smartphone you buy during the Amazon fab phones fest.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

7000mAh battery

Oneplus 8T

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 1100 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB (UFS 2.1) ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

FM Radio

6000 MAh Battery

Oppo A12

Key Specs

6.22 Inch HD+ IPS Display

Octa-Core Helio P35 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2/FM Radio

4230mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M31

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Redmi 9 Prime

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Redmi 9A

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Apple iPhone 7

Key Specs