Just In
- 17 min ago WhatsApp Web, Desktop Users Get Voice And Video Calling
-
- 28 min ago Spectrum Auction Could See Bids Around Rs. 30,000 To Rs. 60,000 Crore: Report
- 38 min ago Redmi 9 Power: The Good, The Bad, And The X-Factor
- 48 min ago Xbox Series X Running On Windows 10 OS Will Be The Computer Of The Decade
Don't Miss
- Movies Dhamaka: Kartik Aaryan Introduces Us To His Character Arjun Pathak With An Intense Still From The Film
- News Canada bans flights from UK after surge in newly mutated Covid-19 variant
- Lifestyle Harleen Sethi Can Inspire Your Wedding Wardrobe With Her Yellow, Green, And Black Outfits
- Finance Gold Nears Rs. 51000 After Long-Awaited US Fiscal Stimulus Agreed Upon
- Sports WWE TLC 2020 results, recap and highlights: Orton sets Fiend ablaze, Reigns & McIntyre retain titles
- Automobiles Tata Gravitas Rear Design Revealed Without Camouflage Ahead Of Launch: Spy Pics & Details
- Education BSEB Bihar Class 12th Practical Admit Card 2021 Released
- Travel These Stunning Places Are India's Least Visited
Christmas 2020 Offers: Amazon Fab Phones Fest Offers On Smartphones
Amazon is hosting the fab phone fest sale from December 22 to December 25. The sale will offer up to 40% discount on smartphones, no-cost EMI payment options and an exchange discount. Moreover, the HDFC Bank card users can get a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount. Also, this instant discount is applicable on EMI payment option too.
In addition to this, Amazon hosts sales on smartphones from several brands. Well, the talk is about the Jabra Days sale, which debuted on December 17 and will go on until Christmas. During this sale, you can up to 70% discount on Jab products that you can use with the smartphone you buy during the Amazon fab phones fest.
Samsung Galaxy M51
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7000mAh battery
Oneplus 8T
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 1100 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M31s
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9611 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB (UFS 2.1) ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- FM Radio
- 6000 MAh Battery
Oppo A12
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22 Inch HD+ IPS Display
- Octa-Core Helio P35 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2/FM Radio
- 4230mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M31
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Redmi 9 Prime
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Redmi 9A
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Apple iPhone 7
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
95,000
-
16,900
-
14,575