Samsung Mobile Fest 2021: Best Offers on Premium Smartphones

Starting with some of the premium flagship smartphones, the Samsung Mobile Fest 2021 is bringing in a host of discounts for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets an 18 percent discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 105,999. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 are available for only Rs. 80,999 and Rs. 69,999, respectively.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is one of the new entrants to the industry is available with a 32 percent discount, costing only Rs. 44,999 at the Samsung Mobile Fest 2021. Also, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 are available with a 9 percent discount, costing Rs. 1,04,999 and Rs. 77,999, respectively.

Another premium smartphone from the South Korean company is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is available for just Rs. 1,49,999 against its original price of Rs. 1,89,999. The Samsung Mobile Fest 2021 is also hosting a massive price cut on several other Samsung smartphones like the new Galaxy F series.

Here, the Samsung Galaxy F62 and the Galaxy F41 are available for just Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy F12 is also available with a 15 percent discount, costing just Rs. 10,999 at the Samsung Mobile Fest 2021. Some of the other smartphones at a discount include the Samsung Galaxy M51, which gets 21 percent off, costing only Rs. 22,999.

Joining the list are a couple of Samsung Galaxy A smartphones. The Samsung Mobile Fest 2021 is bringing a 10 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52, cutting the price to just Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 26,499, respectively. Now isn't this a wonderful chance to get your favorite Samsung smartphone?

