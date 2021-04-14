Just In
Samsung Mobile Fest 2021: Best Offers on Premium Smartphones
Samsung is hosting a massive discount bonanza on its platform. Samsung smartphones are now available with a huge discount at the Samsung Mobile Fest 2021, bringing in some of the best offers on Samsung smartphones. Be it new launches like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or the flagship like the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the Samsung Mobile Fest 2021 is hosting a massive price cut on these smartphones.
Starting with some of the premium flagship smartphones, the Samsung Mobile Fest 2021 is bringing in a host of discounts for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets an 18 percent discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 105,999. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 are available for only Rs. 80,999 and Rs. 69,999, respectively.
Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is one of the new entrants to the industry is available with a 32 percent discount, costing only Rs. 44,999 at the Samsung Mobile Fest 2021. Also, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 are available with a 9 percent discount, costing Rs. 1,04,999 and Rs. 77,999, respectively.
Another premium smartphone from the South Korean company is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is available for just Rs. 1,49,999 against its original price of Rs. 1,89,999. The Samsung Mobile Fest 2021 is also hosting a massive price cut on several other Samsung smartphones like the new Galaxy F series.
Here, the Samsung Galaxy F62 and the Galaxy F41 are available for just Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy F12 is also available with a 15 percent discount, costing just Rs. 10,999 at the Samsung Mobile Fest 2021. Some of the other smartphones at a discount include the Samsung Galaxy M51, which gets 21 percent off, costing only Rs. 22,999.
Joining the list are a couple of Samsung Galaxy A smartphones. The Samsung Mobile Fest 2021 is bringing a 10 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52, cutting the price to just Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 26,499, respectively. Now isn't this a wonderful chance to get your favorite Samsung smartphone?
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (18% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 105,999 ; MRP: Rs. 128,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at 18% discount during Samsung Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 105,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (23% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 80,999 ; MRP: Rs. 104,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is available at 23% discount during Samsung Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 80,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 (17% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 69,999 ; MRP: Rs. 83,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 is available at 17% discount during Samsung Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (17% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 47,999 ; MRP: Rs. 74,999
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 17% discount during Samsung Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 47,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F62 (19% Off)
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999
Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at 19% discount during Samsung Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F41 (21% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999
Samsung Galaxy F41 is available at 21% discount during Samsung Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M51 (21% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 28,999
Samsung Galaxy M51 is available at 32% discount during Samsung Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F12 (15% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999
Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at 15% discount during Samsung Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A72 (10% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999
Samsung Galaxy A72 is available at 10% discount during Samsung Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A52 (10% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,499 ; MRP: Rs. 29,499
Samsung Galaxy A52 is available at 10% discount during Samsung Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra (9% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 104,999 ; MRP: Rs. 116,000
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is available at 9% discount during Samsung Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 104,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note20 (9% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 77,999 ; MRP: Rs. 86,000
Samsung Galaxy Note20 is available at 9% discount during Samsung Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 77,999 onwards during the sale.
Galaxy Z Folder 2
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 149,999 ; MRP: Rs. 189,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Folder 2 is available at 9% discount during Samsung Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 149,999 onwards during the sale.
