Samsung Smartphones Offers And Discounts On Samsung Festival Session Sale 2020

The company provides discounts across product categories such as refrigerators, washing machines, smartphones, televisions, air conditioners, ovens, wearables and much more. Likewise, if you are looking for discounts, then you can check out the discounts you can get on the Samsung smartphones during the festive season.

Notably, you can get cashback of up to Rs. 6,000 cashback on using select bank debit and credit cards, there will be no cost EMI payment options, an exchange offer on select models, and much more. Also, there is select Samsung smartphones that come with instant discount as well. Check out the offers on Samsung smartphones below.

Galaxy A51 (Get Rs. 1,000.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Galaxy Note 10 Lite (Get Rs. 5,000.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Galaxy M31s (Get Rs. 1,000.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Galaxy M31 (Get Rs. 2,000.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Own Galaxy Z Fold2 5G at Rs. 12,499.00* with 12 Months No Cost EMI.)

7.3-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, 6.2-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with One UI 2.5

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP cover and 10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Galaxy A31 (Get Rs. 1,000.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Galaxy A71 (Get Rs. 1,500.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

