ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Smartphones Offers And Discounts On Samsung Festival Session Sale 2020

    By
    |

    Samsung, the largest consumer electronics brand, has launched its festive season campaign 'Home, Festive Home' that offers exclusive deals and guaranteed gifts to consumers all over India. It offers coupled with attractive finance schemes such as cashback of up to Rs. 20,000 and EMI payment option starting from Rs. 990 valid until November 20, 2020.

    Samsung Festival Session Sale 2020
     

    The company provides discounts across product categories such as refrigerators, washing machines, smartphones, televisions, air conditioners, ovens, wearables and much more. Likewise, if you are looking for discounts, then you can check out the discounts you can get on the Samsung smartphones during the festive season.

    Notably, you can get cashback of up to Rs. 6,000 cashback on using select bank debit and credit cards, there will be no cost EMI payment options, an exchange offer on select models, and much more. Also, there is select Samsung smartphones that come with instant discount as well. Check out the offers on Samsung smartphones below.

    Galaxy A51 (Get Rs. 1,000.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

    Galaxy A51 (Get Rs. 1,000.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

    Offers Available On Samsung Online Store
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Galaxy Note 10 Lite (Get Rs. 5,000.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)
     

    Galaxy Note 10 Lite (Get Rs. 5,000.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

    Offers Available On Samsung Online Store
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh battery
    Galaxy M31s (Get Rs. 1,000.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

    Galaxy M31s (Get Rs. 1,000.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

    Offers Available On Samsung Online Store
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Galaxy M31 (Get Rs. 2,000.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

    Galaxy M31 (Get Rs. 2,000.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

    Offers Available On Samsung Online Store
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Own Galaxy Z Fold2 5G at Rs. 12,499.00* with 12 Months No Cost EMI.)

    Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Own Galaxy Z Fold2 5G at Rs. 12,499.00* with 12 Months No Cost EMI.)

    Offer Available On Samsung Online Store
    Key Specs

    • 7.3-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, 6.2-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP cover and 10MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Galaxy A31 (Get Rs. 1,000.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

    Galaxy A31 (Get Rs. 1,000.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

    Offer Available On Samsung Online Store
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Galaxy A71 (Get Rs. 1,500.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

    Galaxy A71 (Get Rs. 1,500.00 cashback on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards)

    Offer Available On Samsung Online Store
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP+ 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X