SAMSUNG Valentine's Day Sale: Discount Offers On Samsung Mobiles
Valentine's Day is just around the corner and the marketplace is filled with gifting options for your loved ones all across. Not just the offline market, but the online stores are also hosting discount sales to mark this celebration of this day. We have already covered the discount offers being offered by Amazon and Flipkart this week. It seems that e-commerce portals are not the only ones to offer products with a price cut, brands themselves are also hosting a sale on their official websites.
Keeping in line with the same Samsung has also announced a celebratory sale. The Samsung Days sale for Valentine's Day is being hosted on the company's official website. As a part of the sale, the company is offering discounts on several Galaxy smartphones. The company has announced a limited period price on devices from the Galaxy ‘A', Galaxy ‘M', Galaxy ‘Note', and Galaxy ‘F' smartphone lineups. In this article, we have listed down all the Samsung Galaxy smartphones which you can buy as a present for your partner this Valentine's day. Take a look:
Upto 18% Off On Galaxy S21 And S21+
Buy This Offer On Samsung Official Online Store
Key Specs
- S21 - 6.2-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display, 421 PPI, Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (48 - 120Hz), up to 1300 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- S21+ - 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display, 394 PPI, Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (48 - 120Hz), up to 1300 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 64MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Water resistant (IP68)
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (S21) / 4800mAh (S21+) battery
Upto 38% Off On Galaxy S20 FE | S20 | S20+ | S20 Ultra
Buy This Offer On Samsung Official Online Store
Galaxy S20 FE
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Single SIM / Hybrid SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh Battery
Galaxy S20 | S20+ | S20 Ultra
Key Specs
- S20 - 6.2-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 563 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- S20+ - 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
- S20 Ultra 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 8GB (12GB in S20 Ultra) LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 3.0), expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- S20 and S20+ - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, 64MP Telephoto lens with 76° FoV, f/2.0 aperture, OIS, Hybrid Optic Zoom 3X, Super Resolution Zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Depth Vision camera (S20+)
- S20 Ultra - 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 48MP Telephoto lens with 24° FoV, f/3.5 aperture, PDAF, OIS, Hybrid Optic Zoom 10X, Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Depth Vision camera
- S20 and S20+ - 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera with 80° wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture
- S20 Ultra - 40MP front-facing camera with 80° wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
- Sensors - Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- S20 - 4,000mAh (typical) / 3880mAh (minimum) battery
- S20+ - 4,500mAh (typical) / 4370mAh (minimum) battery
- S20 Ultra - 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
21% Off On Galaxy F41
Buy This Offer On Samsung Official Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
19% Off On Galaxy M51
Buy This Offer On Samsung Official Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display, 420 nits brightness, up to 110% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7000mAh battery
18% Off On Galaxy M31
Buy This Offer On Samsung Official Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- Expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
13% Off On Galaxy M21
Buy This Offer On Samsung Official Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
9% Off On Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
Buy This Offer On Samsung Official Online Store
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display, HDR10+,496PPI, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front-facing camera
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
- Bluetooth enabled S Pen with Pressure levels: 4096, Pen tip diameter: 0.7 mm, IP68
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note20
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) battery
18% Off On Galaxy Note10 Lite
Buy This Offer On Samsung Official Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
13% Off On Galaxy M02s
Buy This Offer On Samsung Official Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
21% Off On Galaxy A71 (8GB RAM)
Buy This Offer On Samsung Official Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
20% Off On Galaxy M11
Buy This Offer On Samsung Official Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP depth camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
25% Off On Galaxy A31
Buy This Offer On Samsung Official Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
23% Off On Galaxy M01 Core
Buy This Offer On Samsung Official Online Store
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display
- 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 1GB/2GB RAM
- 16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) battery
18% Off On Galaxy M01s (3GB RAM)
Buy This Offer On Samsung Official Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB of RAM
- 32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI Core 1.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP (primary with f/1.8 aperture) + 2MP (depth with f/2.4 aperture)
- 8MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
