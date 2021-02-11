SAMSUNG Valentine's Day Sale: Discount Offers On Samsung Mobiles

Keeping in line with the same Samsung has also announced a celebratory sale. The Samsung Days sale for Valentine's Day is being hosted on the company's official website. As a part of the sale, the company is offering discounts on several Galaxy smartphones. The company has announced a limited period price on devices from the Galaxy ‘A', Galaxy ‘M', Galaxy ‘Note', and Galaxy ‘F' smartphone lineups. In this article, we have listed down all the Samsung Galaxy smartphones which you can buy as a present for your partner this Valentine's day. Take a look:

Upto 18% Off On Galaxy S21 And S21+

Key Specs

S21 - 6.2-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display, 421 PPI, Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (48 - 120Hz), up to 1300 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus protection

S21+ - 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display, 394 PPI, Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (48 - 120Hz), up to 1300 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 64MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Water resistant (IP68)

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (S21) / 4800mAh (S21+) battery

Upto 38% Off On Galaxy S20 FE | S20 | S20+ | S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 FE

Key Specs

6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage

8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Single SIM / Hybrid SIM

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh Battery

Galaxy S20 | S20+ | S20 Ultra

Key Specs

S20 - 6.2-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 563 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

S20+ - 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate

S20 Ultra 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

8GB (12GB in S20 Ultra) LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 3.0), expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

S20 and S20+ - 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, 64MP Telephoto lens with 76° FoV, f/2.0 aperture, OIS, Hybrid Optic Zoom 3X, Super Resolution Zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Depth Vision camera (S20+)

S20 Ultra - 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 48MP Telephoto lens with 24° FoV, f/3.5 aperture, PDAF, OIS, Hybrid Optic Zoom 10X, Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Depth Vision camera

S20 and S20+ - 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera with 80° wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture

S20 Ultra - 40MP front-facing camera with 80° wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

Sensors - Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

S20 - 4,000mAh (typical) / 3880mAh (minimum) battery

S20+ - 4,500mAh (typical) / 4370mAh (minimum) battery

S20 Ultra - 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

21% Off On Galaxy F41

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

19% Off On Galaxy M51

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display, 420 nits brightness, up to 110% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7000mAh battery

18% Off On Galaxy M31

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

Expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

13% Off On Galaxy M21

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

9% Off On Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display, HDR10+,496PPI, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Hybrid Dual SIM

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP front-facing camera

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Bluetooth enabled S Pen with Pressure levels: 4096, Pen tip diameter: 0.7 mm, IP68

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy Note20

Key Specs

6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with OneUI

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) battery

18% Off On Galaxy Note10 Lite

Key Specs

6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

13% Off On Galaxy M02s

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery

21% Off On Galaxy A71 (8GB RAM)

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

20% Off On Galaxy M11

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP depth camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

25% Off On Galaxy A31

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

23% Off On Galaxy M01 Core

Key Specs

5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display

1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

1GB/2GB RAM

16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP Rear Camera

5MP with f/2.4 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) battery

18% Off On Galaxy M01s (3GB RAM)

Key Specs