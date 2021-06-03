ENGLISH

    Smartphones With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display That Cost Less Than Rs. 20,000

    By
    |

    Smartphones are one of the most popular gadgets in the modern world. Over the years manufacturers have made several improvements allowing for a better user experience. The smartphone display has been one major area of focus since the beginning. The companies have been trying to achieve the best of the display tech and the 120Hz refresh rate is certainly the latest trend in the premium category.

     

    Smartphones With 120Hz Display And Sub Rs. 20,000

    However, several mid-range smartphones have been introduced in recent times that are equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate yet retail under Rs. 20,000 in India. Xiaomi, Poco, Realme, and Motorola are amongst those few brands that have smartphones with 120Hz display and sub Rs. 20,000 price tag. Here's the list:

    Poco X3 Pro

    Poco X3 Pro

    Price: Rs. 18,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5160mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Price: Rs. 15,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    Poco X3

    Poco X3

    Price: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Realme Narzo 30 Pro

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro

    Price: Rs. 15,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory with microSD
    • Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Moto G60

    Moto G60

    Price: Rs. 17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 15W Turbo Charging
    • 6000 MAh Battery
    Moto G40 Fusion

    Moto G40 Fusion

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 20W Turbo Charging
    • 6000 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

    Price: Rs. 18,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5020 MAh Battery

    Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 5:03 [IST]
