Smartphones With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display That Cost Less Than Rs. 20,000

Smartphones are one of the most popular gadgets in the modern world. Over the years manufacturers have made several improvements allowing for a better user experience. The smartphone display has been one major area of focus since the beginning. The companies have been trying to achieve the best of the display tech and the 120Hz refresh rate is certainly the latest trend in the premium category.

However, several mid-range smartphones have been introduced in recent times that are equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate yet retail under Rs. 20,000 in India. Xiaomi, Poco, Realme, and Motorola are amongst those few brands that have smartphones with 120Hz display and sub Rs. 20,000 price tag. Here's the list: Poco X3 Pro Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery Poco X3 Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Realme Narzo 30 Pro Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery Moto G60 Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

15W Turbo Charging

6000 MAh Battery Moto G40 Fusion Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

20W Turbo Charging

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery

