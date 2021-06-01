For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 31 min ago Amazon Prime Youth Offer Is Back: How To Get Up To Rs. 500 Cashback?
- 1 hr ago Google Allegedly Tracked User Location, Even When Blocked: Lawsuit Reveals
- 2 hrs ago Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 1; Get Free Dragon AK Skin, More Rewards
- 2 hrs ago Honor Band 6 Lands On Flipkart Ahead Of India Launch
Don't Miss
- Movies Is Govinda Supporting Kamaal R Khan Over His Fight With Salman Khan? That Is What KRK Claims!
- Finance Healthy Order Flows To Support Credit Profiles Of Road EPC Companies
- News Ego prevailed over public service: West Bengal Governor on Mamata Banerjee skipping PM meet
- Sports Serena Williams says dealing with media scrutiny made her stronger
- Lifestyle Sanam Saeed’s Ethnic Outfit Is Ideal For Festive Occasions; Love The Hues!
- Education ICMAI CMA June 2021 Exams Postponed Amid COVID Pandemic
- Automobiles Lexus LC Convertible Frozen To Minus 18 Degrees In Industrial Freezer; Works Perfectly Afterward
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In June
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Many smartphones have been launched in the market of late. Besides the announcements, there are numerous devices that are trending as they are either hitting the tech headlines due to speculations or have been well received by the audience.
Having said that, there are some smartphones that have topped our trending smartphones list this week. Here we have listed the top trending smartphones of this year for you. Check out the list from below.
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A52
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 4500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A72
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
- 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Poco F3
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4520mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (China)
- 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh(typ)/ 4900mAh(min) battery
Comments
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866
-
9,999
-
19,999
-
26,035
-
56,770
-
24,119
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read More About: smartphones samsung poco news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide