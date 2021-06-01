Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Many smartphones have been launched in the market of late. Besides the announcements, there are numerous devices that are trending as they are either hitting the tech headlines due to speculations or have been well received by the audience.

Having said that, there are some smartphones that have topped our trending smartphones list this week. Here we have listed the top trending smartphones of this year for you. Check out the list from below. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A52 Key Specs 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

4500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A72 Key Specs 6.7 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Key Specs 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Key Specs 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Poco F3 Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4520mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (China) Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh(typ)/ 4900mAh(min) battery

