Most Searched Smartphones In Flipkart: Vivo V15, iPhone 8, Oppo F11 Pro, Realme 3 Pro And More

Let's start with the Apple iPhone series. The list of Most Searched Smartphones In Flipkart includes several iPhone devices including the iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and the iPhone 7 Plus. While these are slightly outdated, they are still immensely popular among Indian buyers, mainly because of their affordability.

Coming close behind are several Samsung smartphones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus are among the Most Searched Smartphones In Flipkart. While these are also slightly outdated, they are immensely popular among users for their classy design and features offered.

The list also includes a couple of smartphones from Chinese brands like Vivo, Realme, Redmi, and even Oppo. For instance, the Most Searched Smartphones In Flipkart include the Vivo V15, which is one of the most unique and classy smartphones available in the market. Plus, one can see the Oppo F11 Pro with its impeccable camera features and design.

Apart from these, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, and the Realme C2 are also among the Most Searched Smartphones In Flipkart. These Realme smartphones are affordable and pack several handy features, making them popular. Plus, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is also widely searched only, making it to the list of Most Searched Smartphones In Flipkart.

Vivo V15

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

iPhone 8

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

iPhone 7 Plus

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With

Realme 3

Key Specs



6.2 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash

13MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4230mAh Battery

Oppo F11 Pro

Key Specs

