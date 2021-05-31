ENGLISH

    Most Searched Smartphones In Flipkart: Vivo V15, iPhone 8, Oppo F11 Pro, Realme 3 Pro And More

    By
    |

    Smartphone industry in India is among the most diverse with multiple options. Sometimes, these options can be quite confusing, especially when you're trying to choose something that caters to your needs and budget. Interestingly, we found there are a couple of extremely popular smartphones that people have come to demand. We have made a list of Most Searched Smartphones In Flipkart, giving us devices like the Vivo V15, iPhone 8, Oppo F11 Pro, and more.

     

    Most Searched Smartphones In Flipkart

    Let's start with the Apple iPhone series. The list of Most Searched Smartphones In Flipkart includes several iPhone devices including the iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and the iPhone 7 Plus. While these are slightly outdated, they are still immensely popular among Indian buyers, mainly because of their affordability.

    Coming close behind are several Samsung smartphones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus are among the Most Searched Smartphones In Flipkart. While these are also slightly outdated, they are immensely popular among users for their classy design and features offered.

    The list also includes a couple of smartphones from Chinese brands like Vivo, Realme, Redmi, and even Oppo. For instance, the Most Searched Smartphones In Flipkart include the Vivo V15, which is one of the most unique and classy smartphones available in the market. Plus, one can see the Oppo F11 Pro with its impeccable camera features and design.

    Apart from these, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, and the Realme C2 are also among the Most Searched Smartphones In Flipkart. These Realme smartphones are affordable and pack several handy features, making them popular. Plus, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is also widely searched only, making it to the list of Most Searched Smartphones In Flipkart.

    Vivo V15
     

    Vivo V15

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    iPhone 8

    iPhone 8

    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
    • Force Touch Technology
    • 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water & Dust Resistant
    iPhone 7 Plus

    iPhone 7 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
    • 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance With
    Realme 3

    Realme 3

    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
    • Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Selfie Camera
    • Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4230mAh Battery
    Oppo F11 Pro

    Oppo F11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Monday, May 31, 2021, 11:22 [IST]
