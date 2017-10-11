Sony Xperia XZ1 now available at Rs 44,981: Threat to smartphones with Android Oreo

Sony recently launched its Xperia XZ1 in India for Rs. 44,990. It was originally unveiled at the IFA 2017 in Berlin and India is one of the first countries to get the smartphone.

Being a flagship, the Xperia XZ1 undoubtedly comes with some top-notch specs. Most importantly, it was the first smartphone to get released with Android 8.0 Oreo. Currently, save for Google's Pixel and Nexus devices, Sony Xperia XZ1 is the only device to have got the taste of Android Oreo. However, a number of devices are in line to get the latest iteration of Android OS soon.

SEE ALSO: Buying Guide: Top Best 4G Budget Smartphones to buy in India Under Rs 10,000

That being said, now priced at Rs. 44,981, the Xperia XZ1 can be considered a threat to smartphones that will be updated to Android Oreo eventually. Not just the software, Sony Xperia XZ1's camera part is enviable as well.

Its 19MP main camera comes with the Exmor RS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 5-axis stabilization, 4K video recording support, 960fps slow-motion video recording, and predictive capture. Up front, there is a 13MP selfie snapper with an Exmor RS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, FHD video recording ability, and 22mm wide-angle lens.

SEE ALSO: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in India this October 2017

Also, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is also used on other flagships like Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus, OnePlus 5, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, LG V30 etc.

Hence, we have created a list consisting all the other smartphones that come with similar features like the Xperia XZ1. Scroll down to read more.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Buy At Price of Rs 67,900

Key Features

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash

secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz)

3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) Apple iPhone 8 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 73,000

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.8) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Buy At Price of Rs 57,900

Key Features

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery OnePlus 5 Buy At Price of Rs 32,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

secondary 20MP camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 64,900

Key Features

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Honor 8 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Google Pixel Buy At Price of Rs 44,000

Key Features

5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

12.3MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

2,770mAh battery Google Pixel XL Buy At Price of Rs 44,000

Key Features

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Fingerprint sensor

12.3MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3450mAh battery HTC U11 Buy At Price of Rs 51,900

Key Features

5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI, HTC Edge Sense,HTC Sense Companion

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera with 1.4μm pixel

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Apple iPhone 8 Buy At Price of Rs 59,945

Key Features

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant