Swipe Elite Dual may battle these smartphones under Rs 5,000

Swipe on Wednesday launched Elite Dual, the cheapest smartphone to feature a dual camera setup. Priced at just Rs. 3,999, the smartphone is expected to give tough competition to other smartphones in the sub-5K category. Elite Dual is already available for purchase exclusively via Shopclues.com.
The highlight of Elite Dual is its dual camera setup. The auto-focus feature of rear 8MP + 2MP claims to capture detailed pictures. The front camera is of 5MP and it comes selfie flash as well. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3Ghz quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8 GB ROM.
Since all these sound great considering the price point, here are all these smartphones that will rival with the Swipe Elite Dual.
iVooMi i1
Key Specs
- 5.45 inch HD Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera
- 3000 mAh Battery
- Mediatek 4X Cortex-A53 Processor
- 18:9 Full Screen HD display
- Finger Print Sensor
InFocus A3
Key Specs
- 5.2 inch HD Display 1280x720 Pixels Display IPS Capacitive Touch Screen with 2.5D Curved Glass
- Hybrid Dual-SIM Slot - Nano-SIM / MicroSD (Can Be Used as SD Card Slot)
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- 1.3 Ghz Mediatek Quad Core Processor
- Expandable Memory up to 128 GB through Micro SD Card
- Dual Rear Camera 13MP + 2 MP with Flash
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Front Fingerprint Sensor
- Android 7.0
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000 mAh Li-Polymer Non-Removable Battery
Aqua Mobile Jazz S1
Key Specs
- 5 inch HD Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 2800 mAh Battery
M-Tech Foto 3
Key Specs
- a 5-inch display, but again, it has a disappointing FVWGA resolution
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- a 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB of RAM
- 8GB of internal storage
- a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 32GB
- a 2400mAh battery
Swipe Elite Dual
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) display with scratch-resistant glass protection
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Auto Focus Camera with LED flash and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
