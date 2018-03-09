Swipe Elite Dual may battle these smartphones under Rs 5,000

Swipe on Wednesday launched Elite Dual, the cheapest smartphone to feature a dual camera setup. Priced at just Rs. 3,999, the smartphone is expected to give tough competition to other smartphones in the sub-5K category. Elite Dual is already available for purchase exclusively via Shopclues.com.

The highlight of Elite Dual is its dual camera setup. The auto-focus feature of rear 8MP + 2MP claims to capture detailed pictures. The front camera is of 5MP and it comes selfie flash as well. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3Ghz quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8 GB ROM.

Since all these sound great considering the price point, here are all these smartphones that will rival with the Swipe Elite Dual.

iVooMi i1 Best Price of iVooMi i1

Key Specs

5.45 inch HD Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

3000 mAh Battery

Mediatek 4X Cortex-A53 Processor

18:9 Full Screen HD display

Finger Print Sensor ivoomi i1 First Impressions InFocus A3 Best Price of InFocus A3

Key Specs

5.2 inch HD Display 1280x720 Pixels Display IPS Capacitive Touch Screen with 2.5D Curved Glass

Hybrid Dual-SIM Slot - Nano-SIM / MicroSD (Can Be Used as SD Card Slot)

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

1.3 Ghz Mediatek Quad Core Processor

Expandable Memory up to 128 GB through Micro SD Card

Dual Rear Camera 13MP + 2 MP with Flash

8 MP Front Camera

Front Fingerprint Sensor

Android 7.0

4G VoLTE

3000 mAh Li-Polymer Non-Removable Battery Aqua Mobile Jazz S1 Buy Aqua Mobile Jazz S1 on Flipkart

Key Specs

5 inch HD Display

1 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

2800 mAh Battery M-Tech Foto 3 Buy M-Tech Foto 3 on Flipkart

Key Specs

a 5-inch display, but again, it has a disappointing FVWGA resolution

Android 7.0 Nougat

a 1.3GHz quad-core processor

1GB of RAM

8GB of internal storage

a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 32GB

a 2400mAh battery Swipe Elite Dual Best Price of Swipe Elite Dual

Key Specs

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) display with scratch-resistant glass protection

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP Auto Focus Camera with LED flash and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

