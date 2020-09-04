Teachers Day Gift Ideas 2020: List Of Budget Smartphones To Buy In India

Some of the best and budget smartphones to buy for Teacher's Day include the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime. It's one of the latest launches in the Indian smartphone market. Apart from Redmi, one can also check out the Samsung Galaxy A10s, Samsung Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy A10, and the Samsung Galaxy M01 from Samsung.

Samsung is one of the best smartphone brands in India for its flagship and mid-range devices. Some of the best budget smartphones from Samsung include the aforementioned devices that are known for its camera performance, large battery, and efficient performance.

Some of the other devices include the Realme C11 and the Realme C12. Realme C12 is one of the latest offerings from the brand and offers a great display for users. As we continue the e-schooling norm, Realme smartphones are some of the best budget smartphone gifting ideas for Teacher's Day. The Realme C3 is also another gifting choice.

Some of the other budget smartphones for Teacher's Day include the Infinix Smart 4 Plus, Nokia 2.3, Honor 9A, Tecno Spark Power 2, and the Motorola One Macro. These too offer some of the best displays for smartphones. It can be used for gaming and even other video playbacks.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A10s

MRP: Rs. 10,490

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz) Exynos processor

2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery

Realme C11

MRP: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme C12

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP mono camera, 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy J6

MRP: Rs. 10,490

Key Specs



5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3000 MAh Battery

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with XOS 6.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Realme C3

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A10

MRP: Rs. 7,990

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery

10.or G2 6GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs



6.18-inch (2246×1080 pixels) 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0(Pie)

Dual SIM + microSD

16MP + 5MP Dual rear cameras

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M01

MRP: Rs. 8,890

Key Specs

