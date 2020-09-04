ENGLISH

    Teachers Day Gift Ideas 2020: List Of Budget Smartphones To Buy In India

    By
    |

    Every Teacher's Day we honor our teachers and our mentors. This year, like most celebrations, it will be celebrated virtually. Here are some of the gifting ideas for our teachers, and what better than a smartphone for your favorite teacher. Some of the options include Redmi, Samsung, Realme smartphones.

    Teachers Day Gift Ideas
     

    Some of the best and budget smartphones to buy for Teacher's Day include the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime. It's one of the latest launches in the Indian smartphone market. Apart from Redmi, one can also check out the Samsung Galaxy A10s, Samsung Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy A10, and the Samsung Galaxy M01 from Samsung.

    Samsung is one of the best smartphone brands in India for its flagship and mid-range devices. Some of the best budget smartphones from Samsung include the aforementioned devices that are known for its camera performance, large battery, and efficient performance.

    Some of the other devices include the Realme C11 and the Realme C12. Realme C12 is one of the latest offerings from the brand and offers a great display for users. As we continue the e-schooling norm, Realme smartphones are some of the best budget smartphone gifting ideas for Teacher's Day. The Realme C3 is also another gifting choice.

    Some of the other budget smartphones for Teacher's Day include the Infinix Smart 4 Plus, Nokia 2.3, Honor 9A, Tecno Spark Power 2, and the Motorola One Macro. These too offer some of the best displays for smartphones. It can be used for gaming and even other video playbacks.

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

    MRP: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5020mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A10s
     

    Samsung Galaxy A10s

    MRP: Rs. 10,490
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz) Exynos processor
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery
    Realme C11

    Realme C11

    MRP: Rs. 8,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Realme C12

    Realme C12

    MRP: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP mono camera, 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy J6

    Samsung Galaxy J6

    MRP: Rs. 10,490
    Key Specs

    • 5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display
    • 1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • 3000 MAh Battery
    Infinix Smart 4 Plus

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 10 with XOS 6.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Realme C3

    Realme C3

    MRP: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Samsung Galaxy A10

    MRP: Rs. 7,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery
    10.or G2 6GB RAM

    10.or G2 6GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246×1080 pixels) 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0(Pie)
    • Dual SIM + microSD
    • 16MP + 5MP Dual rear cameras
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M01

    Samsung Galaxy M01

    MRP: Rs. 8,890
    Key Specs

    • 5.7 HD+ Display
    • 1.45GHz Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fngerprint Sensor
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, September 4, 2020, 19:28 [IST]
