Ten 5G smartphones expected to launch at MWC 2019

As per the reports by MWC 2019, users can expect to see some upcoming devices that will feature 5G network option as well. With many of the biggest names in the business already confirming that 5G phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S10, Huawei P30, and OnePlus 7 are scheduled for launch this year. The next-gen 5G network will not only overshadow 4G and 3G in terms of speed but also is capable to allow new and amazing user-experience with the world's best smartphones. Here are the top ten smartphones that are supposed to launch at MWC 2018 with true 5G network support.

The 5G comes with bigger bandwidth, offering minimum coverage. Hence, it will be much more expensive to implement and many carriers may choose not to adopt it altogether. Another issue is its frequency spectrum. The very limited amount of space in the radio spectrum makes it difficult to apply new technologies to carrier networks. We've already overcrowded it, and 5G isn't going to make things any easier.

But still, 5G comes with many better aspects. With an incredible prospect of downloading at 65,000 times the speed of 4G, the 5G offers extremely promising service.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 5G Key Specs 6.4 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad Core Processor

4/6GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

16 MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Dual Nano SIM

5G network

4400 MAh Battery Xiaomi Mi 9 Key specs 6.4 inches, 102.2 cm2 (~87.9% screen-to-body ratio)

an octa-core Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)

256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6/8 GB RAM

Triple rear camera bearing 48MP+12MP+TOF

24MP Front Camera

Dual Sim

Fingerprint sensor(under display)

5G network

3500 MAh Battery with 32W fast charging OnePlus 7 Key specs a 6.4-inch bezel less Optic AMOLED FHD display

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chipset

5G technology

a dual 16MP rear camera

20MP front shooter

a 64GB fixed internal storage

a 3,500mAh Li-Po battery LG V50 ThinQ Key specs a 6.4-inch OLED display

latest Snapdragon 855 SoC with a Qualcomm X50 modem for 5G support

6GB RAM and 128GB ROM

8GB RAM and 256GB ROM

Triple lens Primary Camera(Rear)

Dual Front camera

In-Display fingerprint scanning technology LG G8 ThinQ Key specs 6.1 inches, 91.3 cm2 (~83.5% screen-to-body ratio) AMOLED display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

an octa-core Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)

256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM

expandable up to 512GB

Dual rear camera with 16MP each

Dual front camera with 8MP + TOF camera

Rear mounted fingerprint sensor

5G

Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery with quick charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy S10 Key specs A 19:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 3040 resolution

An in-screen fingerprint scanner

5G

A triple-lens rear camera on the top-end model

12MP, 13MP and 16MP lenses

A dual-lens front-facing camera

frankly small 3,000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Key Specs a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 pixels and offers a pixel density of 549 PPI

dual quad-core processors such as 2.7GHz M2 Mongoose and 1.7Ghz Cortex A53

a 6GB RAM

Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system

12MP+12MP rear camera

8MP front camera

5G

A 3,500mAh Li-ion battery Samsung Galaxy F Key specs 7.3 inches Capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)

Octa-core

512 GB internal Memory

8 GB RAM

5G

Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery Nokia 9 PureView Key specs 5.99 inches, 91.1 cm2 (~78.3% screen-to-body ratio) AMOLED display

Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One

an octa-core Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm)

128 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM

expandable up to 512 GB

Expected to feature 6 rear camera(5 unspecified cameras + 1 depth sensor)

12MP as front camera

5G

4150 mah battery with quick charge 3.0 Huawei P30 Key specs 6.1 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels

Android 9.0 (Pie)

5G

octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm) with Mali-G76 MP10

128 GB as internal, 8 GB RAM

Triple rear camera(40MP + 20MP + 8MP)

Single front camera of 24MP

Fingerprint sensor(under display)

Battery coming with fast charging 22.5W