Ten 5G smartphones expected to launch at MWC 2019

As per the reports by MWC 2019, users can expect to see some upcoming devices that will feature 5G network option as well. With many of the biggest names in the business already confirming that 5G phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S10, Huawei P30, and OnePlus 7 are scheduled for launch this year. The next-gen 5G network will not only overshadow 4G and 3G in terms of speed but also is capable to allow new and amazing user-experience with the world's best smartphones. Here are the top ten smartphones that are supposed to launch at MWC 2018 with true 5G network support.
The 5G comes with bigger bandwidth, offering minimum coverage. Hence, it will be much more expensive to implement and many carriers may choose not to adopt it altogether. Another issue is its frequency spectrum. The very limited amount of space in the radio spectrum makes it difficult to apply new technologies to carrier networks. We've already overcrowded it, and 5G isn't going to make things any easier.
But still, 5G comes with many better aspects. With an incredible prospect of downloading at 65,000 times the speed of 4G, the 5G offers extremely promising service.
Xiaomi Mi MIX 5G
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad Core Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- 16 MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual Nano SIM
- 5G network
- 4400 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi 9
Key specs
- 6.4 inches, 102.2 cm2 (~87.9% screen-to-body ratio)
- an octa-core Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
- 256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6/8 GB RAM
- Triple rear camera bearing 48MP+12MP+TOF
- 24MP Front Camera
- Dual Sim
- Fingerprint sensor(under display)
- 5G network
- 3500 MAh Battery with 32W fast charging
OnePlus 7
Key specs
- a 6.4-inch bezel less Optic AMOLED FHD display
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chipset
- 5G technology
- a dual 16MP rear camera
- 20MP front shooter
- a 64GB fixed internal storage
- a 3,500mAh Li-Po battery
LG V50 ThinQ
Key specs
- a 6.4-inch OLED display
- latest Snapdragon 855 SoC with a Qualcomm X50 modem for 5G support
- 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM
- 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM
- Triple lens Primary Camera(Rear)
- Dual Front camera
- In-Display fingerprint scanning technology
LG G8 ThinQ
Key specs
- 6.1 inches, 91.3 cm2 (~83.5% screen-to-body ratio) AMOLED display
- Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- an octa-core Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
- 256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
- expandable up to 512GB
- Dual rear camera with 16MP each
- Dual front camera with 8MP + TOF camera
- Rear mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G
- Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery with quick charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy S10
Key specs
- A 19:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 3040 resolution
- An in-screen fingerprint scanner
- 5G
- A triple-lens rear camera on the top-end model
- 12MP, 13MP and 16MP lenses
- A dual-lens front-facing camera
- frankly small 3,000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Key Specs
- a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 pixels and offers a pixel density of 549 PPI
- dual quad-core processors such as 2.7GHz M2 Mongoose and 1.7Ghz Cortex A53
- a 6GB RAM
- Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system
- 12MP+12MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G
- A 3,500mAh Li-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy F
Key specs
- 7.3 inches Capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
- Octa-core
- 512 GB internal Memory
- 8 GB RAM
- 5G
- Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery
Nokia 9 PureView
Key specs
- 5.99 inches, 91.1 cm2 (~78.3% screen-to-body ratio) AMOLED display
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
- an octa-core Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm)
- 128 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM
- expandable up to 512 GB
- Expected to feature 6 rear camera(5 unspecified cameras + 1 depth sensor)
- 12MP as front camera
- 5G
- 4150 mah battery with quick charge 3.0
Huawei P30
Key specs
- 6.1 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 5G
- octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm) with Mali-G76 MP10
- 128 GB as internal, 8 GB RAM
- Triple rear camera(40MP + 20MP + 8MP)
- Single front camera of 24MP
- Fingerprint sensor(under display)
- Battery coming with fast charging 22.5W