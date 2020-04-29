ENGLISH

    These Upcoming Budget Smartphones Could Be Priced Undr Rs. 10,000

    By
    |

    The budget smartphone market segment in India has many bestsellers, thanks to the advancements in the segment. There are many smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung and others that are offering ample features within your budget with these devices. Given the popularity of this market segment, it is clear that the upcoming smartphones are also highly anticipated among buyers.

    Upcoming Budget Smartphones
     

    Already, the budget smartphone market segment priced under Rs. 10,000 has started witnessing improvements such as devices with a quad-camera setup, superior battery life, advanced camera capabilities and much more.

    The upcoming budget smartphones are expected to take the same to the next level. And, here we have listed the some upcoming budget smartphones that are expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India.

    Lava Z52 Pro

    Lava Z52 Pro

    Lava Z52 Pro iz expected to arrive with a 5.5-inch display, an octa-core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. This smartphone is said to get the power from a 4120mAh battery operating under its hood.

    Nokia C2

    Nokia C2

    Nokia C2 announced last month is yet to be launched in India. The smartphone features a 5.7-inch didplay, a Unisoc SoC, 16GB storage space, 1GB of RAM and a 2800mAh battery to keep the lights turned on.

    Coolpad Cool 9
     

    Coolpad Cool 9

    Coolpad Cool 9 is a budget smartphone featuring a 5.71-inch display with HD+ resolution, a quad-core MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space and other notable aspects.

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020

    Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 is already launched in India with entry-level specifications as it is an Android Go smartphone. The device is yet to go on sale and is expected to ship after the lockdown comes to an end.

    Alcatel 1V 2020

    Alcatel 1V 2020

    Announced in January this year, the Alcatel 1V 2020 is yet to be launched in India. The smartphone flaunts a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core Helio P22 SoC and a capacious 4000mAh battery.

    Lenovo A7

    Lenovo A7

    Lenovo A7 is an upcoming smartphone from the company featuring a 6.09-inch display. It is expected to come with dual cameras at the rear and a single selfie camera at the front. A 4000mAh battery is likely to power the Lenovo smartphone.

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A Pro announced in the company's home market China is yet to be launched in India. It comes with a 6.22-inch display with HD+ resolution, an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC, 2GB of RAM and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.

    Infinix Note 7 Lite

    Infinix Note 7 Lite

    Announced earlier this month, the Infinix Note 7 Lite flaunts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core Helio G70 SoC, a 5000mAh battery, 128GB storage space. We expect this smartphone to be launched soon in the country.

    Nokia 1.3

    Nokia 1.3

    Nokia 1.3 is one of the highly expected upcoming smartphones in the country. It was launched last month with a 5.71-inch display, an inbuilt camera and the latest Android Go iteration.

    Samsung Galaxy A01

    Samsung Galaxy A01

    Samsung Galaxy A01 has been announced with a 5.7-inch TFT display, a Snapdragon 439 SoC, a 3000mAh battery, Android 10 out-of-the-box and much more.

    Moto E6s 2020

    Moto E6s 2020

    Moto E6s 2020 flaunts a 6.1-inch LCD display, a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a dual-camera setup at its rear, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.

    Alcatel 1S 2020

    Alcatel 1S 2020

    Alcatel 1S 2020 that went official in January this year come with a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a 4000mAh battery, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space.

    Infinix Hot 9

    Infinix Hot 9

    Infinix Hot 9 has been unveiled with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, a 5000mAh battery, a dewdrop notch at the front and a triple-camera setup at the rear.

    Huawei Y6s

    Huawei Y6s

    Huawei Y6s has been launched earlier this year with a 6.09-inch IPS LCD display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, a 3020mAh battery, a dewdrop notch, and other notable aspects.

    Moto E6 Play

    Moto E6 Play

    Moto E6 Play makes use of a quad-core MediaTek Helio A53 processor, a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, and a 3000mAh battery.

    Panasonic Eluga I8

    Panasonic Eluga I8

    Panasonic Eluga I8 is expected to hit the Indian market with a 2GHz octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, a 13MP rear camera sensor, an 8MP selfie camera sensor and a 4000mAh battery.

    Coolpad Legacy

    Coolpad Legacy

    Coolpad Legacy has been unveiled with a 6.36-inch IPS LCD HD+ display, a Snapdragon 450 SoC, 32GB of storage space, a 4000mAh battery and a dual-camera setup at the rear.

    Infinix Note 7

    Infinix Note 7

    Earlier this month, Infinix Note 7 and Infinix Note 10 Lite were announced by the company. Both share almost similar specifications except for a few differences and are expected to launch soon in the country.

    Honor Play 9A

    Honor Play 9A

    Honor Play 9A makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4GB of RAM, Android 10 and much more highlights.

    Samsung Galaxy M11

    Samsung Galaxy M11

    Announced back in March this year, the Samsung Galaxy M11 comes with a 6.4-inch TFT display, a Snapdragon 450 SoC, a cutout at the top left corner and other highlights.

    LG K41S

    LG K41S

    LG K41S comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, a 4000mAh battery, military compliance for ruggedness, an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage space.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
