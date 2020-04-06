Just In
Buying Guide: Budget Smartphones To Buy In India In April 2020
In a price conscious market such as India, there is a slew of smartphone brands that sell budget devices. The entry-level and budget smartphone market segments have many bestselling devices. Taking the success of budget smartphones to the next level, key players in this sector are coming up with devices that are packed with interesting features that were never seen before in budget devices.
Of late, the budget smartphones are launched with many interesting features such as a punch-hole display, a quad-camera setup, the latest iteration of the Android OS, a pop-up selfie camera sensor, a capacious battery, and much more.
Having said that, here we have listed some of the best budget smartphones available in India right now. These smartphones can be best buys in the market this month.
OPPO F15
Oppo F15 has been launched with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a Helio P70 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, a 4025mAh battery along with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, and a sleek design.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi Note 9 Pro features a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor, a Snapdragon 720G processor, a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, and a 5020mAh battery among others.
Realme 6 Pro
Realme 6 Pro features a Snapdragon 720G SoC, a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main camera sensor, a dual punch-hole cutout and more.
Realme 6
Realme 6 uses a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, a MediaTek Helio G90T, a quad-camera setup at the rear, and a 4300mAh battery with fast charging support.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro arrives with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor, a MediaTek Helio G90T with liquid cooling technology, and more.
Xiaomi Poco X2
Poco X2 has been launched with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 730G SoC, 256GB storage space, and a 4500mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy M30s
Samsung Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a whopping 6000mAh battery with fast charging support, a Snapdragon 675 SoC, and more.
Infinix S5 Pro
Infinix S5 Pro bestows a 6.53-inch display, a Helio P35 processor, 128GB storage space, and a 4000mAh battery among other highlights.
Realme 5i
Realme 5i features a massive 5000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 665 AIE, and a quad-camera setup among other notable features.
Vivo Z1 Pro
Vivo Z1 Pro arrives with a Snapdragon 712 SoC, a 5000mAh battery, a 32MP in-display selfie camera sensor, and much more.
Realme 5s
Realme 5s features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, a 5000mAh battery, and other highlights.
