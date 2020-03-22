ENGLISH

    This Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale, Get Discounts On Premium Smartphones

    Planning to buy a new premium high-end flagship smartphone? Then this could be the right time to do it, as Amazon is back with yet another smartphone sale called the Amazon Fab Phone Fest, where the e-commerce giant is offering lucrative deals on the flagship and high-end smartphones.

    Amazon Fab Phone Fest offers On Premium phones
     

    Under the Amazon Fab Phone Fest offers, users can get deals on smartphones like the iPhone XS Max, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and many more. Here is everything you need to know about the offers on premium smartphones on Amazon Fab Phone Fest.

    OnePlus 7T Pro

    The OnePlus 7T Pro is one of the best high-performance phones that one can buy. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage with a 2K AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, powered by the Exynos chipset is one of the best big-screen smartphones that one can get. It also has a 2K AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor along with an S-Pen, which will help the users to take notes.

    Apple iPhone XS
     

    If you want to buy a premium-looking iPhone and still do not want to spend anywhere around Rs. 1,00,000, then the iPhone XS is the device that you should get. It has a premium design and the phone is made from surgical grade stainless steel. It does offer a great AMOLED display with a dual-camera setup at the back.

    Oppo Reno 3 Pro

    The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is one of the most affordable premium-looking smartphones, powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. The smartphone has a dual-selfie camera setup at the front and is also the first smartphone in India to offer a 44MP primary selfie camera.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

    If you are planning to buy a new high-end Android smartphone, then, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is the device to get. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display and is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC with at least 128GB of internal storage.

    Apple iPhone XS Max

    The Apple iPhone XS Max is a great iPhone for someone, who wants a not-so latest iPhone at a slightly lesser price tag. It is one of the biggest iPhones that Apple has ever made and it is IP68 rated and has a dual-camera setup at the back.

    LG G8x

    The LG G8x comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display with HDR support. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

    If you are planning to buy a smartphone with incredible zooming capabilities, then the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC is the smartphone that you should buy. The device is also one of the best-looking smartphones, with a unique take on the design.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a big screen and a big battery and is also the first Samsung smartphone with a 108MP camera that offers 100x Space Zoom along with native 8K video recording capability.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a smartphone like no other. It has the latest flagship-grade hardware along with a folding display, which makes it unique compared to any other smartphone available in the market.

