Top 10 Best 4G Volte new smartphones to buy in August 2017

Gone are the days when the 4G VoLTE support was restricted only to a handful of smartphones in the premium market segment. With the advancement in the smartphone technology and the reduced mobile pricing, there are many options at different price points.
If you wish to get your hands laid on a 4G VoLTE smartphone, there are many options for you. Starting from the entry-level price points up to the high-end market segment, there are innumerable smartphone options supporting this connectivity feature to make you spoilt for choice.
This might make you confused on which smartphones of these are the best ones in almost all the aspects such as specs, pricing, performance, etc.
In that case, if you are confused on choosing a 4G VoLTE smartphone, we have listed out 10 options that you can consider. Do scroll down to know more details regarding the best smartphone that you can buy right now from the many options in the market.
HTC U11
Buy At Price of Rs 59,500
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI, HTC Edge Sense,HTC Sense Companion
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 22,300
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
Honor 8 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Gionee A1
Buy At Price of Rs 16,437
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Buy At Price of Rs 17,900
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Buy At Price of Rs 16,999
Key Features
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Buy At Price of Rs 27,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto E4 Plus 32GB
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB / 3GBRAM
- 16GB /32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Buy At Price of Rs 58,090
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3230mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Smartron srt.phone 64GB
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
Sony Xperia XZs
Buy At Price of Rs 46,300
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138%
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Oneplus 5
Buy At Price of Rs 32,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 ), 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash, Sony IMX398 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size, EIS, secondary 20MP camera with f/2.6 aperture, Sony IMX350 sensor, 1.0μm pixel size, 4K at 30fps, 1080p at 60 fps, 720p slow motion at 120fps
- 16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)