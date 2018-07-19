10 best camera smartphones launched in 2017

Related Articles
In recent years, with the advancement of technology smartphones cameras have more or less replaced point-and-shoot cameras. In fact, many smartphones today have even outperformed still cameras. For many of us the smartphones have even become our main camera.
While the photo quality has become a top priority many smartphone manufacturers are now coming up with smartphones that feature the best camera technology that is available.
With high-end sensors, shooting modes and even AI integrated features some smartphones are even rivalling many entry level DSLR and further offering full range of Manual controls on the camera.
And this year we have yet again seen manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, Huawei and Google amongst others do what they do best, launch smartphones with great cameras. Moreover, the best part about the current generation of devices is that you can get a good enough camera phone at different price ranges.
That being said, smartphones these days are equipped with great cameras but as a consumers you might have a question which is the best camera phone to buy? To answer that and make your buying decision a smooth process, we have compiled a list of best camera phones of 2017 that you can buy currently.
These phones are the top camera smartphones, which offer the best in image quality in the market. So, without further ado, here are top 10 camera phones of 2017.
Google Pixel XL
Buy At Price of Rs 39,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3450mAh battery
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 70,990
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Buy At Price of Rs 67,900
Key Features
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)
Sony Xperia XZ1
Buy At Price of Rs 44,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
LG V30
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (V30) / 128GB (V30+) (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+
- 16MP rear camera
- 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 60,900
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
HTC U11
Buy At Price of Rs 51,900
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI, HTC Edge Sense,HTC Sense Companion
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Huawei P10 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 56,000
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch QHD Touchscreen Display
- 2.4 GHz Octa-Core Kirin 960 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 20MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Hybrid SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- fingerprint
- USB Type-C
- 3750 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi 6
- 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 600 nits brightness
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Splash resistant
- 12MP rear camera
- secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display, NTSC over 100%, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0