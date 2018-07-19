10 best camera smartphones launched in 2017

In recent years, with the advancement of technology smartphones cameras have more or less replaced point-and-shoot cameras. In fact, many smartphones today have even outperformed still cameras. For many of us the smartphones have even become our main camera.

While the photo quality has become a top priority many smartphone manufacturers are now coming up with smartphones that feature the best camera technology that is available.

With high-end sensors, shooting modes and even AI integrated features some smartphones are even rivalling many entry level DSLR and further offering full range of Manual controls on the camera.

And this year we have yet again seen manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, Huawei and Google amongst others do what they do best, launch smartphones with great cameras. Moreover, the best part about the current generation of devices is that you can get a good enough camera phone at different price ranges.

That being said, smartphones these days are equipped with great cameras but as a consumers you might have a question which is the best camera phone to buy? To answer that and make your buying decision a smooth process, we have compiled a list of best camera phones of 2017 that you can buy currently.

These phones are the top camera smartphones, which offer the best in image quality in the market. So, without further ado, here are top 10 camera phones of 2017.