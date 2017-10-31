Top 10 trending smartphones last week

In the smartphone market there are almost new announcements every week. Hence our top trending list also keeps on changing to keep up with the latest smartphones that create a buzz in the market.
However, as new smartphones hit the market many consumers are also continuously searching for smartphones that in-turn take them to the top of the list of trending phones.
That being said, currently the smartphones that are creating buzz among the consumers are from brands like Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Sony.
The manufacturers have indeed come up with interesting products such as Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and there are a lot more. Meanwhile, apart from the Chinese brands, Nokia smartphones have also been gaining a lot of popularity these days.
In any case, without further ado let's go through the list of the top 10 trending smartphones that have managed to outshine others last week. These smartphones offer the right mix of performance and features as a result of which they are trending in the market right now.
Oppo F5
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 20,890
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 13MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi A1
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Buy At Price of Rs 67,900
Key Features
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash with secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)
Nokia 7
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging (9V/2A)
Apple iPhone X
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging
Nokia 6
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Sony Xperia R1 and Sony Xperia R1 Plus
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB (UFS) storage (R1), 3GB RAM with 32GB (UFS) storage (R1 Plus)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, Exmor Sensor, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus
- 8MP front-facing camera with Predictive Hybrid Autofocus
- 4G VoLTE
- 2620mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging