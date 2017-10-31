Top 10 trending smartphones last week

In the smartphone market there are almost new announcements every week. Hence our top trending list also keeps on changing to keep up with the latest smartphones that create a buzz in the market.

However, as new smartphones hit the market many consumers are also continuously searching for smartphones that in-turn take them to the top of the list of trending phones.

That being said, currently the smartphones that are creating buzz among the consumers are from brands like Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Sony.

The manufacturers have indeed come up with interesting products such as Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and there are a lot more. Meanwhile, apart from the Chinese brands, Nokia smartphones have also been gaining a lot of popularity these days.

In any case, without further ado let's go through the list of the top 10 trending smartphones that have managed to outshine others last week. These smartphones offer the right mix of performance and features as a result of which they are trending in the market right now.

Oppo F5 Key Features

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 20,890

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

13MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery Xiaomi Mi A1 Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens

secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Buy At Price of Rs 67,900

Key Features

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash with secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) Nokia 7 Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4 RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging (9V/2A) Apple iPhone X Key Features

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging Nokia 6 Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh built-in battery Sony Xperia R1 and Sony Xperia R1 Plus Key Features 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB (UFS) storage (R1), 3GB RAM with 32GB (UFS) storage (R1 Plus)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, Exmor Sensor, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus

8MP front-facing camera with Predictive Hybrid Autofocus

4G VoLTE

2620mAh built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Huawei Mate 10 Pro Key Features

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging

