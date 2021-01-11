ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Top Trending Smartphones Last Week: Mi 11, Mi 10i 5G, Redmi 9T, Galaxy A12 And More

    By
    |

    We have officially set our foot in the New Year 2021 and smartphone brands have started showcasing their new products. The market saw the launch of several new devices in recent times. The companies have taken care of the consumers looking for flagship-grade as well as budget-friendly smartphones. Every week we compile a list of smartphones that top the trending charts. This week as well we are sharing the list of smartphones that were popular amongst the audience last week.

    Top 10 Trending Smartphones Last Week
     

    The most trending smartphones of the last week were majorly from Xiaomi and Samsung. The Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 10i 5G, and the Redmi Note 9T were amongst the popular devices last week. Samsung's Galaxy A12 and the Galaxy A51 grabbed the attention of the masses. Apple's iPhone 12 series has also been a hit amongst the consumers. Following is the entire list of top 10 trending smartphones last week:

    Xiaomi Mi 11

    Xiaomi Mi 11

    Key Specs

    • 6.81 Inch QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • Snapdragon 888 5nm Processor
    • 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
    • Android 11, MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 108MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • Li-Po 4600 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 9T

    Xiaomi Redmi 9T

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 450nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (Minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch Quad HD+ LTPO Dynamic AMOLED Display, 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 1600 nits brightness, 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (S21) / 4800mAh (S21+) / 5000mAh (S21 Ultra) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

    Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection
    • Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5160mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X