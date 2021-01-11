Top Trending Smartphones Last Week: Mi 11, Mi 10i 5G, Redmi 9T, Galaxy A12 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

We have officially set our foot in the New Year 2021 and smartphone brands have started showcasing their new products. The market saw the launch of several new devices in recent times. The companies have taken care of the consumers looking for flagship-grade as well as budget-friendly smartphones. Every week we compile a list of smartphones that top the trending charts. This week as well we are sharing the list of smartphones that were popular amongst the audience last week.

The most trending smartphones of the last week were majorly from Xiaomi and Samsung. The Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 10i 5G, and the Redmi Note 9T were amongst the popular devices last week. Samsung's Galaxy A12 and the Galaxy A51 grabbed the attention of the masses. Apple's iPhone 12 series has also been a hit amongst the consumers. Following is the entire list of top 10 trending smartphones last week: Xiaomi Mi 11 Key Specs

6.81 Inch QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

Snapdragon 888 5nm Processor

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

Android 11, MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM

108MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

USB Type-C

Li-Po 4600 mAh, non-removable Battery Xiaomi Redmi 9T Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G Key Specs

6.53-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 450nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (Minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Rumoured Key Specs 6.8-inch Quad HD+ LTPO Dynamic AMOLED Display, 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 1600 nits brightness, 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (S21) / 4800mAh (S21+) / 5000mAh (S21 Ultra) battery Samsung Galaxy A12 Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A51 Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

