Upcoming Samsung Rumored Smartphones Expected To Launch In 2021

Besides the flagship Galaxy S21 series, the company is also expected to launch the budget Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A52 5G, and the Galaxy A72 5G, which are expected to be some of the most affordable 5G smartphones from Samsung India.

Besides these, we can also expect affordable budget smartphones like the Galaxy M12, and other mid-range smartphones with best-in-class features and specifications. Here are all the upcoming Samsung smartphones, expected to launch in 2021 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Rumored Key Specs

6.8 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Android 11, One UI 3.1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM

108MP + 10MP + 10MP + 12MP Rear Camera

40MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Rumored Key Specs

6.2 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Android 11, One UI 3.1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

64MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable Battery

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Rumored Key Specs

6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Android 11, One UI 3.1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

64MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable Battery

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Rumored Key Specs

6.5 inches Super AMOLED

Android 11, One UI 3.0

Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)

128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

42MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Li-Po, non-removable Battery

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G

Rumored Key Specs

6.7 inches Super AMOLED Plus Screen

Android 11, One UI 3.0

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Li-Po, non-removable Battery

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Rumored Key Specs

6.5 inches Screen

Android 11, One UI 3.0

48MP + 8MP+ 5MP+ 5MP Rear Camera

MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm)

128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

20MP Front Camera

Li-Po, non-removable Battery

Samsung Galaxy M12

Rumored Key Specs

6.7 inches PLS IPS Screen

Android 10, One UI 3.0

32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Li-Po 7000 mAh, non-removable Battery

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G

Rumored Key Specs

6.5 inches IPS LCD Screen

Android 11, One UI 3.0

Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)

64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

Li-Po, non-removable Battery

Samsung Galaxy A91

Rumored Key Specs