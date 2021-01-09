Just In
Upcoming Samsung Rumored Smartphones Expected To Launch In 2021
Samsung is all set to start the year 2021 with a bang, where, the brand has officially confirmed the launch of the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones. These smartphones are expected to come with an updated design, powered by the latest processor and best-in-industry display technology.
Besides the flagship Galaxy S21 series, the company is also expected to launch the budget Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A52 5G, and the Galaxy A72 5G, which are expected to be some of the most affordable 5G smartphones from Samsung India.
Besides these, we can also expect affordable budget smartphones like the Galaxy M12, and other mid-range smartphones with best-in-class features and specifications. Here are all the upcoming Samsung smartphones, expected to launch in 2021 in India.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.8 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Android 11, One UI 3.1
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
- 108MP + 10MP + 10MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 40MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.2 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Android 11, One UI 3.1
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 64MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Android 11, One UI 3.1
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 64MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.5 inches Super AMOLED
- Android 11, One UI 3.0
- Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- 42MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Li-Po, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy A72 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Super AMOLED Plus Screen
- Android 11, One UI 3.0
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Li-Po, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.5 inches Screen
- Android 11, One UI 3.0
- 48MP + 8MP+ 5MP+ 5MP Rear Camera
- MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm)
- 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- Li-Po, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy M12
- Rumored Key Specs
- 6.7 inches PLS IPS Screen
- Android 10, One UI 3.0
- 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 7000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy A52 4G
Rumored Key Specs
6.5 inches IPS LCD Screen
Android 11, One UI 3.0
Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
Li-Po, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy A91
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Super AMOLED Screen
- Android 10, One UI
- Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
- 128GB Internal Memory
- 8GB RAM
- 48MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Battery
