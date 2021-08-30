Top 10 Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi 10, Poco X3 Pro, Pixel 5a 5G, And More

Starting with Xiaomi phones, the Top 10 Trending Smartphones list includes several phones here. For instance, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi Note 10 Pro has retained the top spot on the list. Some of the other phones here include the Redmi 10 and the Redmi Note 10. At the same time, Xiaomi's premium Mix 4 phone has also appeared on the Top 10 Trending Smartphones list.

Next up are the Samsung phones on the Top 10 Trending Smartphones list. We have devices like the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which has recently entered the Indian market. We also have the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A12 on the list. Plus, the premium, flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a top spot on the list of Top 10 Trending Smartphones.

The list of Top 10 Trending Smartphones also includes a few phones from other brands. For instance, we have the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3, which offer premium features at an attractive price. Additionally, the Google Pixel 5a 5G has also secured a spot on the Top 10 Trending Smartphones list in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs



6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh(typ)/ 4900mAh(min) battery

Xiaomi Redmi 10

Key Specs



6.5 inches Display

Android 11, MIUI 12.5 OS

Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Of Front Camera

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery

Xiaomi Mix 4

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400×x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display

Up to 3.0GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera

20MP Under screen front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery

Poco X3 Pro

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Key Specs



6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Key Specs



6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh batter

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Key Specs



6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

Google Pixel 5a 5G

Key Specs

6.34-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12.2MP rear camera + 16MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA/NA 4G VoLTE

4,680mAh (Typical) / 4620mAh (minimum) battery

Poco F3

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4520mAh (Typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy A12

Key Specs

