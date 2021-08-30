Just In
Top 10 Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi 10, Poco X3 Pro, Pixel 5a 5G, And More
The latest list of Top 10 Trending Smartphones is here once again. Like always, the Top 10 Trending Smartphones include smartphones from Xiaomi, Samsung, and a couple of other brands. It's evident that Xiaomi and Samsung have retained their spots at the top with phones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Here's everything you need to know about the Top 10 Trending Smartphones in the Indian market.
Starting with Xiaomi phones, the Top 10 Trending Smartphones list includes several phones here. For instance, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi Note 10 Pro has retained the top spot on the list. Some of the other phones here include the Redmi 10 and the Redmi Note 10. At the same time, Xiaomi's premium Mix 4 phone has also appeared on the Top 10 Trending Smartphones list.
Next up are the Samsung phones on the Top 10 Trending Smartphones list. We have devices like the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which has recently entered the Indian market. We also have the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A12 on the list. Plus, the premium, flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a top spot on the list of Top 10 Trending Smartphones.
The list of Top 10 Trending Smartphones also includes a few phones from other brands. For instance, we have the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3, which offer premium features at an attractive price. Additionally, the Google Pixel 5a 5G has also secured a spot on the Top 10 Trending Smartphones list in India.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh(typ)/ 4900mAh(min) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 10
- 6.5 inches Display
- Android 11, MIUI 12.5 OS
- Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 8 MP Of Front Camera
- 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Xiaomi Mix 4
- 6.67-inch (2400×x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display
- Up to 3.0GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Under screen front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Poco X3 Pro
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh batter
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Google Pixel 5a 5G
Key Specs
- 6.34-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12.2MP rear camera + 16MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/NA 4G VoLTE
- 4,680mAh (Typical) / 4620mAh (minimum) battery
Poco F3
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4520mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
59,999
-
15,630