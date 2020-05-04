Last Week Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 9 Pro, iPhone SE (2020), Huawei nova 7 Pro 5G And More

Some of the smartphones that are trending currently include the Redmi Note 9 Pro, iPhone SE (2020), Huawei nova 7 Pro 5G, LG Velvet, Mi 10 Youth 5G, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A51, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the Redmi Note 8 in India. The sale of the devices is also expected to rise in the coming days.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of the most trending smartphones, mainly for its premium features with a budget price tag. The base variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs. 14,999 and packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. There's a quad-camera module with a 48MP primary shooter.

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Apple iPhone SE (2020) comes with a 4.7 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~326 PPI density) with Retina IPS LCD. It features a Touch ID and skips the Face ID. As a mid-range smartphone, the latest iPhone SE 2 packs the Apple Bionic A13 chipset.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G is one of the most trending smartphones on the list. It is said to include a quad-camera module with a 48MP primary shooter and a 16MP sensor for selfies. As the name suggests, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G comes with in-built 5G support from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G

Huawei has launched three new smartphones in its Nova 7 series, which includes the Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G. The smartphone flaunts a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED curved display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. It also sports a dual punch-hole cut out with an in-display fingerprint scanner and draws power from the Kirin 985 5G processor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is another smartphone that's been trending for a while now. Launched just a few months back, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S with the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced roughly Rs. 14,000. The smartphone features a glass sandwich design and is fitted with a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Although a comparatively old smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is one of the most trending smartphones. It packs a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter. The smartphone comes with a modern-looking all-glass design. The back and the front of the device is protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with a tiny water-drop at the top.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 is the latest mid-tier A-series smartphone, which shares the design concept with the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones with a similar camera cut-out and a similar display with a punch-hole Infinity-O design and is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core CPU.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is another trending smartphone that comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter and a 13MP selfie camera. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 shooter.

LG Velvet

LG Velvet is the latest flagship offering from the company and is yet to launch. The LG Velvet smartphone is expected to have a dual-curved display, possibly with FHD+/QHD+ resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass.

OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a premium all-glass design with an aluminum frame. It has one of the biggest displays that we have seen on an OnePlus smartphone with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, offering 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.