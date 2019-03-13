TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Top 13 Redmi Note 7 Pro alternatives available in India
These are some of the best Redmi Note 7 Pro alternatives available in India
Redmi Note 7 Pro is launched in India. This entry-level handset is all winning praises from the consumers who have been rolling up for its advanced booking. And the number is increasing more and more. This handset is a hub of plenty of amazing features. But, users can't get stuck only to this particular device as users can switch over to a few other alternatives in the same price segment. Below you will find a list of these alternative handsets.
These alternative devices are of great value. They sport ultra-modern look and offer great performance. These handsets come with full-HD grade screen, clean and fuss-free OS and spectacular camera setup. They also offer micro USB charging which makes your battery replenished in quick time. These handsets can also be purchased from a couple of E-commerce platforms at much better price deals and other enticing offers. So, take a look at these smartphones in the list that we have mentioned below.
Honor 8x
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) TFT IPS display along with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and 397ppi of pixel density
- octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC coupled with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU, 4GB and 6GB RAM options
- Dual camera at rear having 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with a f/1.8 aperture
- 16-megapixel sensor at the front
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Fingerprint sensor
- EMUI 8.2.0 on top of Android 8.1(Oreo)
- Li-Po 3750 mah battery
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4 GB)
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6 GB)
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)
- Dual 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5000 MAh Battery
Moto G6 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery with Turbo charging
Nokia 6.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 16:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3/4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 32/64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Fast battery charging 18W: 50% in 30 min
Realme 2 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Realme U1
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Honor 10 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10 Hybrid
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Mi A2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch full HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels on the sides and has a a pixel density of 428 PPI that results in a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels
- Octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU, 4/6GB RAM and default storage of 64/128GB
- External storage of up to 128GB via microSD
- Dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary Sony IMX486 sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary Sony IMX376 sensor
- Front camera of 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor
- MIUI 9 software, based on Android 8.1(Oreo)
- 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 4.0
- 4G VoLTE
Samsung Galaxy M20
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch HD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M30
Key Specs
- 6.4 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels
- Octa-core Exynos 7904 that is coupled with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU, 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB default memory capacity
- Expandable up to another 512 GB with the help of a microSD card
- 13 MP (f/1.9) + 5 MP (f/2.2) + 5 MP Triple rear camera with LED Flash
- 16 MP (f/2.0) selfie camera
- Android OS, v8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery