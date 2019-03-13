Top 13 Redmi Note 7 Pro alternatives available in India Features oi-Harish Kumar These are some of the best Redmi Note 7 Pro alternatives available in India

Redmi Note 7 Pro is launched in India. This entry-level handset is all winning praises from the consumers who have been rolling up for its advanced booking. And the number is increasing more and more. This handset is a hub of plenty of amazing features. But, users can't get stuck only to this particular device as users can switch over to a few other alternatives in the same price segment. Below you will find a list of these alternative handsets.

These alternative devices are of great value. They sport ultra-modern look and offer great performance. These handsets come with full-HD grade screen, clean and fuss-free OS and spectacular camera setup. They also offer micro USB charging which makes your battery replenished in quick time. These handsets can also be purchased from a couple of E-commerce platforms at much better price deals and other enticing offers. So, take a look at these smartphones in the list that we have mentioned below.

Honor 8x Key Specs 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) TFT IPS display along with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and 397ppi of pixel density

octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC coupled with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU, 4GB and 6GB RAM options

Dual camera at rear having 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with a f/1.8 aperture

16-megapixel sensor at the front

Dual 4G VoLTE

Fingerprint sensor

EMUI 8.2.0 on top of Android 8.1(Oreo)

Li-Po 3750 mah battery Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4 GB) Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6 GB) Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Key Specs 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)

Dual 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

5000 MAh Battery Moto G6 Plus Key Specs 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Turbo charging Nokia 6.1 Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 16:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

3/4GB LPPDDR4x RAM

32/64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Fast battery charging 18W: 50% in 30 min Realme 2 Pro Key Specs 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Realme U1 Key Specs 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Honor 10 Lite Key Specs 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Redmi Note 6 Pro Key Specs 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10 Hybrid

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Xiaomi Mi A2 Key Specs 5.99-inch full HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels on the sides and has a a pixel density of 428 PPI that results in a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels

Octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU, 4/6GB RAM and default storage of 64/128GB

External storage of up to 128GB via microSD

Dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary Sony IMX486 sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary Sony IMX376 sensor

Front camera of 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor

MIUI 9 software, based on Android 8.1(Oreo)

3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 4.0

4G VoLTE Samsung Galaxy M20 Key Specs 6.3 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M30 Key Specs 6.4 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels

Octa-core Exynos 7904 that is coupled with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU, 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB default memory capacity

Expandable up to another 512 GB with the help of a microSD card

13 MP (f/1.9) + 5 MP (f/2.2) + 5 MP Triple rear camera with LED Flash

16 MP (f/2.0) selfie camera

Android OS, v8.1 (Oreo)

Dual 4G VoLTE

Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery