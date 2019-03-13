ENGLISH

    Top 13 Redmi Note 7 Pro alternatives available in India

    By
    |

    Redmi Note 7 Pro is launched in India. This entry-level handset is all winning praises from the consumers who have been rolling up for its advanced booking. And the number is increasing more and more. This handset is a hub of plenty of amazing features. But, users can't get stuck only to this particular device as users can switch over to a few other alternatives in the same price segment. Below you will find a list of these alternative handsets.

    These alternative devices are of great value. They sport ultra-modern look and offer great performance. These handsets come with full-HD grade screen, clean and fuss-free OS and spectacular camera setup. They also offer micro USB charging which makes your battery replenished in quick time. These handsets can also be purchased from a couple of E-commerce platforms at much better price deals and other enticing offers. So, take a look at these smartphones in the list that we have mentioned below.

    Honor 8x

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) TFT IPS display along with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and 397ppi of pixel density
    • octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC coupled with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU, 4GB and 6GB RAM options
    • Dual camera at rear having 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with a f/1.8 aperture
    • 16-megapixel sensor at the front
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • EMUI 8.2.0 on top of Android 8.1(Oreo)
    • Li-Po 3750 mah battery

    Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4 GB)

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

    Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6 GB)

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

    Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
    • 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)
    • Dual 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • 5000 MAh Battery

    Moto G6 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Nokia 6.1

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 16:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 3/4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
    • 32/64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
    • 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Fast battery charging 18W: 50% in 30 min

    Realme 2 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh built-in battery

    Realme U1

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
    • 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Honor 10 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

    Redmi Note 6 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10 Hybrid
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0

    Xiaomi Mi A2

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch full HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels on the sides and has a a pixel density of 428 PPI that results in a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels
    • Octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU, 4/6GB RAM and default storage of 64/128GB
    • External storage of up to 128GB via microSD
    • Dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary Sony IMX486 sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary Sony IMX376 sensor
    • Front camera of 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor
    • MIUI 9 software, based on Android 8.1(Oreo)
    • 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 4.0
    • 4G VoLTE

    Samsung Galaxy M20

    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch HD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    Key Specs

    • 6.4 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Octa-core Exynos 7904 that is coupled with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU, 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB default memory capacity
    • Expandable up to another 512 GB with the help of a microSD card
    • 13 MP (f/1.9) + 5 MP (f/2.2) + 5 MP Triple rear camera with LED Flash
    • 16 MP (f/2.0) selfie camera
    • Android OS, v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
