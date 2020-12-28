Top 20 Most Popular Smartphones In 2020: iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 8 Pro, Realme 6 Pro And More

ENGLISH

    We witnessed a lot of smartphone launch in 2020, from almost every major brand. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Realme. These are some of the brands that have launched innovative devices at different price points.

    Top 20 Most Popular Smartphones In 2020
     

    Though there were many smartphone launches, not everyone smartphone that got launched got a good reception. Hence, here is a list of 20 smartphones that received positive feedback.

    An expensive phone like the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is also on this list, similarly, a budget phone like the Xiaomi Redmi 9 has also made into the list. Here is the list of the top 20 smartphones that got popular in 2020.

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A71
     

    Samsung Galaxy A71

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
    • 6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs
    6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
    Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
    Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
    12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage
    expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP + Rear Camera
    40MP front-facing camera
    5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Apple iPhone SE (2020)

    Apple iPhone SE (2020)

    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display
    • Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor
    • 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • TouchID Fingerprint Sensor
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • NFC With Reader Mode
    • GPS With GLONASS
    • 18W Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1), 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M31

    Samsung Galaxy M31

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    OnePlus 8 Pro

    OnePlus 8 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4510mAh battery

     

    OnePlus Nord

    OnePlus Nord

    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4115mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
    • Infrared Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 5020 mAh Battery
    Realme 6 Pro

    Realme 6 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera + 8MP Rear Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A21s

    Samsung Galaxy A21s

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
    • 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
    • Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 9

    Xiaomi Redmi 9

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen with 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC colour gamut
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
    • LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • 5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.0 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 11 based on Android 10
    • 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 20MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20

    Samsung Galaxy S20

    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4000 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST
    • 4,500mAh battery

     

    Samsung Galaxy A31

    Samsung Galaxy A31

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

