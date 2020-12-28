Top 20 Most Popular Smartphones In 2020: iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 8 Pro, Realme 6 Pro And More

Though there were many smartphone launches, not everyone smartphone that got launched got a good reception. Hence, here is a list of 20 smartphones that received positive feedback.

An expensive phone like the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is also on this list, similarly, a budget phone like the Xiaomi Redmi 9 has also made into the list. Here is the list of the top 20 smartphones that got popular in 2020.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP + Rear Camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Key Specs

4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display

Six-Core A13 Bionic 64-Bit Processor

64/128/256GB ROM

12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

TouchID Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

NFC With Reader Mode

GPS With GLONASS

18W Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1), 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy M31

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

OnePlus 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4510mAh battery

OnePlus Nord

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4115mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

Infrared Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 mAh Battery

Realme 6 Pro

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera + 8MP Rear Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen with 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC colour gamut

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 20MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy S20

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Key Specs

6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Key Specs

6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST

4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A31

Key Specs