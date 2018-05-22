Top 7 Features of Honor 7A and Honor 7C: Dual camera, Party Mode and more

The Honor 7A and the Honor 7C are finally official in India. Honor brought down the bar for the entry-level to mid-tier smartphones by launching these two nifty looking smartphones at an affordable price tag. Here are the top 7 features of the Honor 7A and the Honor 7C.

Pricing

The secret recipe for a success of a smartphone is the pricing. This time, Honor has launched the most affordable Honor smartphones a premium set of features. The entry-level models of the Honor 7A and the Honor 7C are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. For extra 2K one can also get the Honor 7C with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Display

With these smartphones, the Honor has brought down the bar for the smartphones with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. The Honor 7A has a 5.7 inch IPS LCD display with 1440 x 720px resolution, whereas the Honor 7C has a 5.99 inch display with 1440 x 720px resolution.

Storage

Storage is an important aspect of a smartphone, which helps the users to store their files locally. So, the entry-level Honor 7A and the 7C smartphones come with 32 GB of storage, which will be sufficient for the entry-level users. This storage is also user expandable via micro SD card slot.

Dedicated micro SD card slot

These smartphones come with a SIM tray with dual nano-SIM card slots with a micro SD card slot. This feature will allow the user to expand the storage along with using two SIM cards simultaneously.

Two ways security features

The Honor 7A and the Honor 7C offers two different types of security unlock. One can either use a rear-facing fingerprint sensor or can unlock the smartphone using face unlock feature, which is achieved using the front-facing camera.

Dual camera

The Honor 7A and the Honor 7C packs in a camera module with dual camera setup. Both phones have a 13 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor, which enables the smartphone to capture photos with the varied depth of field. For the selfie enthusiasts, these smartphones offer an 8 MP front-facing camera with support for face unlock.

Sweetest Android OS

These smartphones run on the latest and greatest Android 8 Oreo OS with custom EMUI skin, which comes with a bunch of features which are missing on the stock Android OS. The EMUI 8 has a lot of similarities with the iOS and is highly customisable.

Top features of Honor 7X

Party Mode

Last but not the least, the Honor 7A and the Honor 7C supports party mode (which will be added via a future software update). With this feature, users will be able to pair more than one Honor smartphone to play a single song to make a party more exciting.