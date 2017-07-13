Best Asus smartphones to buy in India 2017

Asus is quite well-known for its ZenFone series of Android smartphones in the Indian market. The company has managed to give some really good handsets featuring big batteries, intuitive UIs and decent camera hardware.

Asus has also tried to push the limits of mobile technology by introducing some first-of-its-kind devices such as ZenFone Zoom and ZenFone Live that focuses on photography and online content generation respectively.

If you are willing to invest in the products of this Taiwanese tech giant, here are the best handsets from Asus that you can buy in the year 2017.

Asus Zenfone Live Buy At price of Rs 9,899

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 75% screen-to-body ratio

1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with Adreno 305 GPU

2GB RAM

16GBGB internal memory

micro SD card up to 128GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2650mAh battery Asus Zenfone 3s Max Buy At price of Rs 12,990

Key Features

5.2 Inch HD IPS Display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MT6750 64-Bit Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Hybrid SIM

13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD Support

4G VoLTE/WiFi

5000mAh Battery Asus Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL Buy At price of Rs 14,490

Key Features

5 Inch HD IPS Display

1.3 GHz Octa-Core 64-Bit Processor

2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD Support

4G/WiFi

4100mAh Battery Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra Buy At price of Rs 49,990

Key Features

6.8-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 95% NTSC color gamut

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI

23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

4G LTE

4600mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe Buy At Price of Rs 49,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and BoostMaster Fast Charging Asus ZenFone 3 Max ZC520TL Buy At price of Rs 11,048

Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5P Largan lens

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4100mAh (non-removable) battery Asus Zenfone 3 Laser ZC551KL Buy At price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery Asus Zenfone 3 ZE552KL Buy At price of Rs 15,999

Key Features

5.5 Inch 1080p IPS+ LCD Display

1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery Asus Zenfone Zoom ZX551ML Buy At price of Rs 20,098

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.5GHz quad-core Intel Atom Z3590 processor with PowerVR G6430 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB via micro SD

Android 5.0 (Lollipop)

13MP rear camera with OIS

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

3000mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe ZE551M Buy At price of Rs 16,799

Key Features

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) display with Corning gorilla glass 3 protection

2.5GHz 64-Bit Intel Atom Z3580 processor with PowerVR G6430 GPU

4GB RAM

256GB internal storage

Android 5.0 (Lollipop)

Dual-SIM, Dual-Active

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

3000mAh battery