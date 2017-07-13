Best Asus smartphones to buy in India 2017

Asus is quite well-known for its ZenFone series of Android smartphones in the Indian market. The company has managed to give some really good handsets featuring big batteries, intuitive UIs and decent camera hardware.
Asus has also tried to push the limits of mobile technology by introducing some first-of-its-kind devices such as ZenFone Zoom and ZenFone Live that focuses on photography and online content generation respectively.
If you are willing to invest in the products of this Taiwanese tech giant, here are the best handsets from Asus that you can buy in the year 2017.
Asus Zenfone Live
Buy At price of Rs 9,899
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 75% screen-to-body ratio
- 1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with Adreno 305 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GBGB internal memory
- micro SD card up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Buy At price of Rs 12,990
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MT6750 64-Bit Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD Support
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 5000mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL
Buy At price of Rs 14,490
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-Core 64-Bit Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD Support
- 4G/WiFi
- 4100mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra
Buy At price of Rs 49,990
Key Features
- 6.8-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 95% NTSC color gamut
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 4G LTE
- 4600mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and BoostMaster Fast Charging
Asus ZenFone 3 Max ZC520TL
Buy At price of Rs 11,048
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5P Largan lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4100mAh (non-removable) battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Laser ZC551KL
Buy At price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 2.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3 ZE552KL
Buy At price of Rs 15,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch 1080p IPS+ LCD Display
- 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Asus Zenfone Zoom ZX551ML
Buy At price of Rs 20,098
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.5GHz quad-core Intel Atom Z3590 processor with PowerVR G6430 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB via micro SD
- Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
- 13MP rear camera with OIS
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging
Asus Zenfone 2 Deluxe ZE551M
Buy At price of Rs 16,799
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) display with Corning gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz 64-Bit Intel Atom Z3580 processor with PowerVR G6430 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 256GB internal storage
- Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
- Dual-SIM, Dual-Active
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery