Best gaming laptops to buy in India

Today gaming laptops come with high end hardware and are capable machines which offer the performance of a full-fledged gaming PC. Further these laptops offer the ease of portability. However, the only concern here is the price. But again these gaming laptops are not for everyone.
The price is also justifiable because these laptops offer more than just regular laptops. As such, the gaming laptops turly offer high-performance hardware that allows gamers to play any game titles at higher resolutions, plus these laptops come with a lot of stylish design and a wide array extra features.
That being said there are a lot of choices when buying gaming PCs for avid gamers today in the market. Popular brands like Asus, Dell, and MSI amongst others have been at the forefornt of delivering capable laptops. So, if you are looking to buy one of the gaming laptops available today and can't make up your mind what to get, this list should help.
These are among the best gaming laptops that you can buy in India.
Dell Alienware 15 (Z569983SIN9) Laptop
Buy At Price of Rs 1,13,990
Key Features
- 15-inch screen, Nvidia GeForce GTX 970M 3GB Graphics
- 3.6GHz Intel Core i7 4720HQ processor
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 8.1 operating system
Asus ROG GL552VW-CN430T Laptop
Buy At Price of Rs 95,490
Key Features
- 15.6 inch Display1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD
- Intel Core i7 Processor (6th Gen)
- 16 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
Lenovo Ideapad Y50-70 (59-441908)
Buy At Price of Rs 95,851
Key Features
- 15.6-inch Display
- 2.5 GHz with Turbo Boost upto 3.5 GHz
- Intel Core i7-4710HQ 4th Gen Processor
- 8GB DDR3L RAM
- 1TB 5400 rpm HDD with 8GB SSD
- Windows 8.1 Operating System (Free upgrade to Windows 10)
Dell Inspiron 15 7559 (Y567503HIN9) Laptop
Buy At Price of Rs 1,49,000
Key Features
- 15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M 4GB Graphics
- 3.5GHz Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor
- 16GB DDR3L RAM
- 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 operating system
HP Omen 15-ax250TX (1HQ31PA) Laptop
Buy At Price of Rs 1,09,990
Key Features
- 15.6 inch Display
- Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)
- 16 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD
HP Pavilion 15-AU628TX (Z4Q47PA) Laptop
Buy At Price of Rs 90,990
Key Features
- 15.6-inch screen, Nvidia GeForce 940MX 4GB Graphics
- 2.7GHz Intel Core i7-7500U 7th Gen processor
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- Windows 10 Home operating system
- 2.03kg laptop
- Comes with Microsoft Office H&S 2016
- HP Wide Vision HD webcam
Dell Inspiron 15 5559 (Z566112HIN9) Laptop
Buy At Price of Rs 75,900
Key Features
- 15.6 inches Screen
- Core i7 6th Gen
- 16 GB DDR3 RAM
- Windows 10
- 2 TB HARDDISK
- 4 GB GRAPHICS
Lenovo Ideapad Y700-15ISK (80NV00THIH)
Buy At Price of Rs 90,999
Key Features
- 15.6-inch screen, Nvidia GeForce GT960 4GB Graphics
- 2.6GHz Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor
- 16GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive with 128GB SSD drive
- Windows 10 Home operating system
- 5 hours battery life, 2.6kg laptop
Acer Predator 17 G9-792 (NH.Q0PSI.001)
Buy At Price of Rs 1,79,999
Key Features
- 17.3 inch Display
- Intel Core i7 Processor (6th Gen)
- 16 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
- 128 GB SSD
- 8 cell Battery
Asus ROG GL553VE-FY127T Laptop
Buy At Price of Rs 1,19,600
Key Features
- 15.6-inch screen, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Graphics
- Upto 2.8GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor
- 16GB DDR4 RAM
- 256GB Serial ATA hard drive
- Windows 10 Home operating system
MSI GT72S 6QE Dominator Pro G Laptop
Buy At Price of Rs 1,12,000
Key Features
- 17.3 inch Full HD eDP Non Reflective 1920x1080 Display
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6820HK Quad Core Processor (2.6-3.5GHz)
- 16GB (8GB x2) DDR4 2133MHz
- 128GB SSD (PCIE Gen3x4) NVMe + 1TB (7200RPM)
- Optical Drive: Blue Ray Burner
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce GTX980M 8G GDDR5
HP Omen 17-w250TX (1HQ37PA) Laptop
Buy At Price of Rs 1,69,990
Key Features
- 17.3 inch Display
- Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)
- 16 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD|256 GB SSD
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-51 (NH.Q2RSI.002) Laptop
Buy At Price of Rs 84,999
Key Features
- 15.6 inch Display
- Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
- Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
- 4 cell Battery