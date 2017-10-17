Best high megapixel camera featuring smartphones to buy in India

Given that the camera capabilities of a smartphone play an important role in the buying decision of consumers, the manufacturers are coming up with impressive features that will make their devices stand out from the rest.
Lately, we have been seeing many camera improvements on smartphones. The smartphone cameras have gone really far than a few years back when the trend started. It has become common to see smartphones with 16MP and 20MP cameras.
Especially, the increasing selfie trend has paved way for smartphones with dual selfie cameras at the front as in the Oppo F3 Plius and 20MP selfie cameras as in the Vivo V7+.
Besides the camera megapixel count, the companies have also started implementing many new technologies such as the Bothie feature that we saw on the Nokia 8 that can click photos using both front and rear cameras and merge them together. Also, Oppo F5 that will be launched on November 2 is believed to arrive with the new AI technology for selfies.
Having highlighted the camera improvements in the smartphone industry, we have come up with a list of smartphones with the highest megapixels in the market right now. Take a look.
OnePlus 5 (16MP + 20MP camera with dual LED Flash)
Buy At Price of Rs 37,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Sony Xperia XA1 Plus 32GB (23MP rear camera with LED flash)
Buy At Price of Rs 23,602
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 23MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3430mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive fast charging
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 26,398
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB /64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 23MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing autofocus camera
- 4G LTE
- 2700mAh battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL (23MP rear camera)
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia XA1 (23 MP Rear Camera)
Buy At Price of Rs 16,990
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Curved Glass Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P20 64-Bit Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 8MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Stereo Speakers
- 2300 MAh Battery
Blackberry DTEK60
Buy At Price of Rs 32,700
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 24,990
Key Features
- 6.8-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 95% NTSC color gamut
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- Dual Five-magnet stereo speakers
- 4600mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe (23MP rear camera)
Buy At Price of Rs 62,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass4 protection
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera,
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and BoostMaster Fast Charging
Sony Xperia XZ
Buy At Price of Rs 36,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 23MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2900 mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Dual
Buy At Price of Rs 39,990
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch 4K TRILUMINOS Display With 806 PPI
- 64bit Snapdragon 810 Octa Core Processor
- 3GB RAM
- 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 5.1 MP Exmor R Camera
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Watter Proof And Dust Proof
- 3430 MAh Battery
Vivo V7 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 21,990
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3225mAh built-in battery
Gionee A1 Plus (20MP front-facing camer)
Buy At Price of Rs 24,373
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- sencondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camer
- 4G LTE
- 4550mAh battery with fast charging
Gionee A1 Lite (20MP front-facing camera)
Buy At Price of Rs 13,954
Key Features
- 5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with soft LED selfie flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery