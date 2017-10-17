Best high megapixel camera featuring smartphones to buy in India

Given that the camera capabilities of a smartphone play an important role in the buying decision of consumers, the manufacturers are coming up with impressive features that will make their devices stand out from the rest.

Lately, we have been seeing many camera improvements on smartphones. The smartphone cameras have gone really far than a few years back when the trend started. It has become common to see smartphones with 16MP and 20MP cameras.

Especially, the increasing selfie trend has paved way for smartphones with dual selfie cameras at the front as in the Oppo F3 Plius and 20MP selfie cameras as in the Vivo V7+.

Besides the camera megapixel count, the companies have also started implementing many new technologies such as the Bothie feature that we saw on the Nokia 8 that can click photos using both front and rear cameras and merge them together. Also, Oppo F5 that will be launched on November 2 is believed to arrive with the new AI technology for selfies.

Having highlighted the camera improvements in the smartphone industry, we have come up with a list of smartphones with the highest megapixels in the market right now. Take a look.

