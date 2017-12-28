Best smartphones launched in 2017 between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 range

The Indian market has smartphones of all price points in order to cater to the needs of buyers with different requirements. India being a price-conscious market, the budget smartphones are the ones those are best selling in the country.
Having said that, the sub-Rs. 10,000 priced smartphones are quite popular in the country. The Xiaomi smartphones are popular in this segment and the brand has managed to occupy the leading position in the market due to the models in this price range.
Not only Xiaomi but also many other manufacturers with their devices in the entry-level market are witnessing popularity among the buyers.
If you are one with a tight budget or with the intention of not spending a lot of money on a smartphone purchase, then you should definitely scroll through the list below to know the best smartphones launched this year in the price range between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 8.000. These smartphones come with 4G connectivity and offer the much-needed features for a better user experience.
Xiaomi Redmi 5A
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF, LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)
YU Yunique 2
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Panasonic P55 Max
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with quad-LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
InFocus Turbo 5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.5GHz MT6750 Octa Core Processor
- 3 GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- FM Radio
- 4850 MAh Battery
Nokia 2
Buy At Price of Rs 6,600
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y1
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness, 1000: 1 Contrast ratio, 70% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017)
Buy At Price of Rs 6,982
Key Features
- 4.7-inch (960 x 540 Pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Motorola Moto E4
Buy At Price of Rs 7,516
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Display
- 1.3GHz MT6737 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera With Flash
- Water Repellent Coating
- 4G/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 2800 MAh Battery With Rapid Charge
Asus Zenfone Live ZB501KL
Buy At Price of Rs 7,770
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 75% screen-to-body ratio
- 1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with Adreno 305 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GBGB internal memory
- micro SD card up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Motorola Moto C Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD
- Dual (nano) SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge
Oppo A39
Key Features
- 5.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Octa-core
- 32 GB internal memory
- 3 GB RAM
- 13 MP (f/2.2, 1/3"), autofocus, LED flash
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga I9
Buy At Price of Rs
Key Features
- 5 inch HD Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- MediaTek MTK6737 Quad Core 1.25 GHz Processor
- Rear Fingerprint Sensor
- Android Nougat 7.0
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 2500 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
Alcatel U5 HD
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2200mAh battery
Coolpad Note 5 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735CP 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Pulse
Buy At Price of Rs 6,953
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Asahi Dragon Trail Glass protection
- 1.25GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2200mAh battery
Kult Ambition
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-Cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Karbonn Titanium Jumbo
Buy At Price of Rs 5528
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Micromax Bharat 5
Buy At Price of Rs 5,950
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Intex Elyt Dual
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS LCD Displays
- 1.25GHz Quad-Core Mediatek 6737 V/W Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4020 MAh Battery
Intex Aqua Lions X1 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 7,890
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Shatterproof Glass protection
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 650MHz Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory (X1+)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga I5
Buy At Price of Rs 6,499
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Asahi Dragon Trail Glass protection
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
XOLO Era 3X
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Oncell IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lava Z70
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD TFT Touchscreen Display
- 1.3GHz MTK6737 Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G VoLTE /WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1/FM Radio
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2500 MAh Battery