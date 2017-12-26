Year End Price-Cut on iPhone, Moto G5S, Redmi Note 4,Galaxy On Max and more

Smartphone buyers have wide price ranges to choose from as per their budget. The entry-level smartphones start from as low as Rs. 5,000 and the high-end and premium devices go up to Rs. 100,000 and higher.

Though there is enough choice, not everyone will like the devices available at a specific price range. In many cases, it is possible for buyers to wait to get a discount or price drop on their favorite devices in the price range that they can afford.

Over the past weeks, several brands became generous and started offering price drops on their offerings. Some are big time price cuts those are worth considering.

If you are in plans to upgrade your smartphone, then you can consider these smartphones we have listed below to know the various models those have got a price cut. The list contains devices of all price points to suit buyers with different preferences.

Apple iPhone SE (Rose Gold, 32GB) Launched at Rs 26,000

After Price Cut Rs 18,499

Key Features 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps Sony Xperia XZs Launched at Rs 51,990

After Price Cut Rs 36,399

Key Features

5.2 Inch FHD Triluminos LCD Display

2.15GHz Snapdragon 820 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

19MP Rear Motion Eye Camera With Auto Focus

13MP Exmor RS Front Camera

Bluetooth

Fingerprint Sensor

IP65/68

2900 MAh Battery Motorola Moto G5S Launched at Rs 16,999

After Price Cut Rs 15,999

Key Features 5.5 Inch FHD Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

Water Repellent Coating

Turbo Charging

3000 MAh Battery Asus ZenFone Live Launched at Rs 10,499

After Price Cut Rs 7,799

Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 75% screen-to-body ratio

1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with Adreno 305 GPU

2GB RAM

16GBGB internal memory

micro SD card up to 128GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2650mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Launched at Rs 15,900

After Price Cut Rs 13,900



Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G LTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Launched at Rs 12,300

After Price Cut Rs 10,490



Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Launched at Rs 12,999

After Price Cut Rs 11,999



Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy On5 Launched at Rs 8,990

After Price Cut Rs 6,990



Key Feature

5 Inch TFT HD Display With 234.35 PPI

1.3 GHz Exynos 3475 Quad Core Processor

1.5GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual Micro SIM

8MP Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

4G/WiFi/NFC

Bluetooth 4.1

FM Radio

2600mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy On Max (Gold, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM) Launched at Rs 16,900

After Price Cut Rs 15,900



Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core with 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Apple iPhone 8 Launched at Rs 64,000

After Price Cut Rs 54,990



Key Features

4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology, 1334x750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi with 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical), 3D touch with True Tone display

12MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, Digital zoom up to 5x, Quad-LED True Tone flash and Slow sync, 4K video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps and slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps, 7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

iOS 11 and iCloud operating system with A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor

64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery