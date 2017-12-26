Year End Price-Cut on iPhone, Moto G5S, Redmi Note 4,Galaxy On Max and more

Smartphone buyers have wide price ranges to choose from as per their budget. The entry-level smartphones start from as low as Rs. 5,000 and the high-end and premium devices go up to Rs. 100,000 and higher.
Though there is enough choice, not everyone will like the devices available at a specific price range. In many cases, it is possible for buyers to wait to get a discount or price drop on their favorite devices in the price range that they can afford.
See Also: Best Smartphones with 3GB RAM under Rs 7,000 get more cheaper
Over the past weeks, several brands became generous and started offering price drops on their offerings. Some are big time price cuts those are worth considering.
If you are in plans to upgrade your smartphone, then you can consider these smartphones we have listed below to know the various models those have got a price cut. The list contains devices of all price points to suit buyers with different preferences.
Apple iPhone SE (Rose Gold, 32GB)
Launched at Rs 26,000
After Price Cut Rs 18,499
Click Here to Buy
Key Features
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
Sony Xperia XZs
Launched at Rs 51,990
After Price Cut Rs 36,399
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD Triluminos LCD Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 820 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- 19MP Rear Motion Eye Camera With Auto Focus
- 13MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP65/68
- 2900 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto G5S
Launched at Rs 16,999
After Price Cut Rs 15,999
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch FHD Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Water Repellent Coating
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh Battery
Asus ZenFone Live
Launched at Rs 10,499
After Price Cut Rs 7,799
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 75% screen-to-body ratio
- 1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor with Adreno 305 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GBGB internal memory
- micro SD card up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Launched at Rs 15,900
After Price Cut Rs 13,900
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
Launched at Rs 12,300
After Price Cut Rs 10,490
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Launched at Rs 12,999
After Price Cut Rs 11,999
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy On5
Launched at Rs 8,990
After Price Cut Rs 6,990
Click Here To Buy
Key Feature
- 5 Inch TFT HD Display With 234.35 PPI
- 1.3 GHz Exynos 3475 Quad Core Processor
- 1.5GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 8MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi/NFC
- Bluetooth 4.1
- FM Radio
- 2600mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy On Max (Gold, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Launched at Rs 16,900
After Price Cut Rs 15,900
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core with 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Apple iPhone 8
Launched at Rs 64,000
After Price Cut Rs 54,990
Click Here To Buy
Key Features
- 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology, 1334x750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi with 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical), 3D touch with True Tone display
- 12MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, Digital zoom up to 5x, Quad-LED True Tone flash and Slow sync, 4K video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps and slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps, 7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
- iOS 11 and iCloud operating system with A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor
- 64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM
- Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery