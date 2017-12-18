Best Smartphones with 3GB RAM under Rs 7,000 get more cheaper

The Indian market is pretty one of the rapidly growing smartphone markets in the world. There are smartphones in all price points in the country. When it comes to the budget market segment, the devices those are getting launched in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price point are witnessing great changes and these are welcome too by the users.

Given that the users are seeking both value for money and capable smartphones that are rich in features, the budget market segment has undergone a major transition with several impressive devices being launched in this space.

SEE ALSO: Top Motorola and Lenovo smartphones launched in Indian market in 2017

There are budget smartphones with great RAM, dual camera setup, impressive storage space, good displays and long lasting battery life in the Indian market. So if you are on the lookout for a budget smartphone priced under Rs. 7,000, then you are definitely spoilt for choice.

Here are some of the best smartphones with 3GB RAM under the Rs. 7,000 price bracket for you. Just take a look at the list from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Xiaomi Redmi 4A 32GB Buy At Price At Rs 6,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical) Kult Gladiator Buy At Price At Rs 6,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-Cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

8MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Infinix Hot 4 Pro Buy At Price At Rs 6,999

Key Features

5.5 inch HD Display

3 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Mediatek MT6737 Quad Core 1.3GHz Processor

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual SIM with Dedicated Memory Card Slot

4000 mAh Battery iVooMi Me3S Buy At Price At Rs 6,499

Key Features

5.2 inch HD Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

MediaTek 6737 64-bit 1.3GHz Processor

Shatterproof Display

Front & Back Flash

3000 mAh Battery Itel Selfiepro S41 Buy At Price At Rs 6,810

Key Features

Instant Selfie at YOUR FINGERTIPS

3GB RAM

0.1s FINGERPRINT SENSOR

8MP SELFIE CAMERA WITH FLASH

2700mAh BATTERY Yu Yunique 2 Plus Buy At Price At Rs 6,999

Key Features

5 inch HD Display

MediaTek MT6737 Quad Core 1.3 GHz Processor

3 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 64 GB

13MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

2500 mAh Lithium Ion Battery Kult Beyond Buy At Price At Rs 6,999

Key Features 5.2 inch HD IPS display with On-Cell Technology, 1280x720 resolution and 2.5D curved screen for an unmatched, high-definition movie viewing experience

13MP AF camera with Dual tone LED Flash

13MP Selfie Camera with Dual LED Flash and Face Beauty Mode. Also, Fingerprint Sensor and Volume Keys can be used for clicking photos

Android v7.0 Nougat operating system

up to 1.25 GHz MTK 6737 Quad Core processor with ARM Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory expandable up to 32GB and dual SIM (micro+micro) dual-standby (4G+4G VoLTE)

Long-lasting 3000 mAh battery with 25 hours of total talk time and 425 hours standby time Micromax Canvas Pulse 4G E451 Buy At Price At Rs 6,450

Key Features

5 inch HD Display

3 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Cortex-A53 MT6753 Processor

2100 mAh Li-Polymer Battery Kult Ambition Buy At Price At Rs 5,999

Key Features

5-inch On-Cell HD IPS multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution 16M color support

13MP primary camera with face beauty

5MP front facing camera

Android v7.0 Nougat operating system

1.25GHz 64-bit MT6737 quad core processor, ARM Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory (expandable up to 64GB)

Dual SIM (micro+micro) and dual-standby (4G+4G), separate third slot for expandable memory

2600mAH lithium-polymer battery Intex Aqua Super Buy At Price At Rs 8,877

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735P 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2150 mAh battery