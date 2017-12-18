Best Smartphones with 3GB RAM under Rs 7,000 get more cheaper

The Indian market is pretty one of the rapidly growing smartphone markets in the world. There are smartphones in all price points in the country. When it comes to the budget market segment, the devices those are getting launched in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price point are witnessing great changes and these are welcome too by the users.
Given that the users are seeking both value for money and capable smartphones that are rich in features, the budget market segment has undergone a major transition with several impressive devices being launched in this space.
There are budget smartphones with great RAM, dual camera setup, impressive storage space, good displays and long lasting battery life in the Indian market. So if you are on the lookout for a budget smartphone priced under Rs. 7,000, then you are definitely spoilt for choice.
Here are some of the best smartphones with 3GB RAM under the Rs. 7,000 price bracket for you. Just take a look at the list from here.
Xiaomi Redmi 4A 32GB
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Kult Gladiator
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-Cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Infinix Hot 4 Pro
Key Features
- 5.5 inch HD Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Mediatek MT6737 Quad Core 1.3GHz Processor
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual SIM with Dedicated Memory Card Slot
- 4000 mAh Battery
iVooMi Me3S
Key Features
- 5.2 inch HD Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- MediaTek 6737 64-bit 1.3GHz Processor
- Shatterproof Display
- Front & Back Flash
- 3000 mAh Battery
Itel Selfiepro S41
Key Features
- Instant Selfie at YOUR FINGERTIPS
- 3GB RAM
- 0.1s FINGERPRINT SENSOR
- 8MP SELFIE CAMERA WITH FLASH
- 2700mAh BATTERY
Yu Yunique 2 Plus
Key Features
- 5 inch HD Display
- MediaTek MT6737 Quad Core 1.3 GHz Processor
- 3 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 64 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 2500 mAh Lithium Ion Battery
Kult Beyond
Key Features
- 5.2 inch HD IPS display with On-Cell Technology, 1280x720 resolution and 2.5D curved screen for an unmatched, high-definition movie viewing experience
- 13MP AF camera with Dual tone LED Flash
- 13MP Selfie Camera with Dual LED Flash and Face Beauty Mode. Also, Fingerprint Sensor and Volume Keys can be used for clicking photos
- Android v7.0 Nougat operating system
- up to 1.25 GHz MTK 6737 Quad Core processor with ARM Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory expandable up to 32GB and dual SIM (micro+micro) dual-standby (4G+4G VoLTE)
- Long-lasting 3000 mAh battery with 25 hours of total talk time and 425 hours standby time
Micromax Canvas Pulse 4G E451
Key Features
- 5 inch HD Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Cortex-A53 MT6753 Processor
- 2100 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
Kult Ambition
Key Features
- 5-inch On-Cell HD IPS multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution 16M color support
- 13MP primary camera with face beauty
- 5MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat operating system
- 1.25GHz 64-bit MT6737 quad core processor, ARM Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory (expandable up to 64GB)
- Dual SIM (micro+micro) and dual-standby (4G+4G), separate third slot for expandable memory
- 2600mAH lithium-polymer battery
Intex Aqua Super
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735P 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2150 mAh battery