Top Motorola and Lenovo smartphones launched in Indian market in 2017

Lenovo that owns Motorola has witnessed an immense growth in the Indian market in the recent times. This year, the company announced a slew of smartphones in addition to the usual ones those we have seen regularly.
To be precise, the brand that launches the Moto G series of smartphones came up with the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus earlier this year during the MWC 2017 tech show.
Following the same, the company did not unveil the Moto G5 Play and came up with the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus smartphones instead. Also, Lenovo has unveiled many others including the Moto C and Moto C Plus, Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus in the budget market segment.
Given that the company has carved a niche in the market by launching a slew of handsets in the affordable market segment with capable battery and specifications, there is no doubt that the brand has become successful.
In addition to these, Motorola also launched the Moto X4 in India sometime recently and a slew of Moto Mods for the Moto Z lineup.
Today, we have listed some of the Motorola and Lenovo smartphones those have been launched this year in India. Take a look at the same from here.
Motorola Moto G5s Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto G5s
Buy At Price of Rs 13,989
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Water Repellent Coating
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh battery
Motorola Moto X4
Buy At Price of Rs 19,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storge
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera with Dual Autofocus Pixel sensor
- 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto G5
Buy At Price of Rs 9,975
Key Features
- 5 Inch FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 3
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- Water Repellent Coating
- 4G/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2800 MAh Battery With Rapid Charge
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 3
- 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 12 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Water Repellent Coating
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh Battery
Lenovo K8 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB / 3GBRAM
- 16GB /32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
Lenovo K8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Lenovo K8
Buy At Price of Rs 10,051
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Helio P20 Octa Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Auto Focus Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Selife Camera With Flash
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000mAh battery
Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Buy At Price of Rs 24,978
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Super AMOLED FHD Display
- 2.2Ghz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 Processor
- 3/4GB ROM With 32/64GB ROM
- Moto Mods
- 12MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- USB Type-C
- Bluetooth
- NFC
- fingerprint
- 3000mAh Battery
Motorola Moto E4
Buy At Price of Rs 7,989
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Display
- 1.3GHz MT6737 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera With Flash
- Water Repellent Coating
- 4G/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 2800 MAh Battery With Rapid Charge
Motorola Moto C Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD
- Dual (nano) SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge
Motorola Moto C
Buy At Price of Rs 5,480
Key Features
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual micro SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2350mAh (typical) / 2350 mAh (minimum) removable battery
Motorola Moto Z2 Force
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging