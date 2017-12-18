Top Motorola and Lenovo smartphones launched in Indian market in 2017

Lenovo that owns Motorola has witnessed an immense growth in the Indian market in the recent times. This year, the company announced a slew of smartphones in addition to the usual ones those we have seen regularly.

To be precise, the brand that launches the Moto G series of smartphones came up with the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus earlier this year during the MWC 2017 tech show.

Following the same, the company did not unveil the Moto G5 Play and came up with the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus smartphones instead. Also, Lenovo has unveiled many others including the Moto C and Moto C Plus, Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus in the budget market segment.

Given that the company has carved a niche in the market by launching a slew of handsets in the affordable market segment with capable battery and specifications, there is no doubt that the brand has become successful.

In addition to these, Motorola also launched the Moto X4 in India sometime recently and a slew of Moto Mods for the Moto Z lineup.

Today, we have listed some of the Motorola and Lenovo smartphones those have been launched this year in India. Take a look at the same from here.

