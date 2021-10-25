Just In
- 4 hrs ago Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Avail Best Discounts On Electronics Devices
- 10 hrs ago Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale 2021: Special Diwali Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones
- 13 hrs ago Apple iPhone 13 Review From A Long-Term Android User: Should You Make The Switch?
- 13 hrs ago Lenovo Tab K10 Tablet With MediaTek Helio P22T, Android 11 OS Announced In India; Features, Price
Don't Miss
- Finance Bank Holidays: Banks To Remain Closed For 17 Days In November 2021
- Movies Bigg Boss 15 October 25 Highlights: Wild Card Contestant Rajiv Adatia Makes An Entry In The House
- News Amit Shah spends night at CRPF camp in Pulwama; says will see a peaceful J&K 'in our lifetime'
- Sports T20 World Cup: Afghanistan crush Scotland in Super 12 rout
- Education AP SET Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Steps To Download AP SET Hall Ticket For State Eligibility Test Here
- Automobiles Euler Motors Teases HiLoad Commercial EV Launch — Going Big From The Start
- Travel Nagaland's Best Winter Destinations
- Lifestyle All You Need To Know About Mosquirix, The First Vaccine For Malaria Approved By The WHO
Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Everything From Samsung To Xiaomi
The global smartphone market has continued to thrive, come what may. Despite slowdowns due to the pandemic or the global chip shortage, OEMs have continued to release new smartphones. Plus, brands like Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, and others have upped the competition to claim their place on the top smartphone brands like of 2021.
We've compiled a list of some of the top-grossing brands based on market research. Brands like Samsung and Apple have expanded their product offering to cater to diverse market needs. Xiaomi, which is largely based in China and India has further expanded to global markets. The list of top global smartphone brands 2021 includes all these names and much more.
Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Samsung
Samsung has continued to retain its top position for several quarters now. The South Korean brand has several phones, including premium flagships like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and so on. The brand has a strong foothold with its Android base in several markets, including the USA, India, and other countries.
Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Apple
Coming as a sole competitor to Android smartphones, Apple has retained a top position on the list of top global smartphone brands 2021. Apple has continuously expanded its product offering to include a couple of affordable phones like the iPhone SE 2020. At the same time, premium series like the iPhone 13 have continued to rise in demand and popularity.
Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Huawei
Next up, we have Huawei - one of the most advanced and even controversial companies. Based out of China, Huawei's 5G technology seems to be unmatched. The company has released several premium phones with some of the most advanced features. However, the trade-off and other issues with Google, Huawei has been limited to select markets only.
Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Xiaomi
Xiaomi is on its way to head up the ladder of top global smartphone brands 2021. Xiaomi and its subsidiaries have enveloped the Indian market with its affordable phones packed with premium features. Devices like the Xiaomi Mi 11X series or the Redmi Note 10 series have become immensely popular in the country.
Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Oppo
Oppo has also gradually expanded its base and influence in the global smartphone market. With its premium camera software, Oppo has become quite popular in India and other markets. Devices like the Oppo Reno6 Pro has some of the most advanced features and its shipment has risen in number over time.
Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Vivo
Vivo recently hosted the IPL 2021 season, which itself is an indicator of its popularity. Vivo is once again a brand that delivers budget, mid-range phones as well as premium flagship smartphones. Devices like the Vivo X70 Pro+ have topped the charts with its features, which further puts Vivo in a strong place on the list of top global smartphone brands 2021.
Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Motorola
Motorola is one of the few companies that has ventured into the foldable smartphone segment, coming as a competitor to Samsung. Apart from this, Motorola has delivered several strong smartphones to the global market. The company continues to rise with devices like the Motorola G series that has a large following.
Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Lenovo
Lenovo owns Motorola and that itself says something about the brand. Lenovo has expanded its laptop and other product offerings. When it comes to smartphones, Lenovo has given us several game-centric phones that have won over users worldwide.
Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Realme
Realme is another brand that's emerged on the list of top global smartphone brands 2021. It has a huge following in China, India, and the European market. One can see that Realme has been steadily expanding its presence worldwide with its feature-rich smartphones that come with an attractive price tag.
Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Tecno
Tecno is another brand that's emerged high and strong on the list of top global smartphone brands 2021. The brand has even earned the name as a student-friendly brand for its affordable phones and premium features.
These are some of the Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021. Other brands like Asus, Sony, and even LG are worthy mentions. However, LG has completely shut down its smartphone business and moved on to other consumer products. Nevertheless, these smartphone brands have continued to rise in the market and seem to have a large impact as well.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
20,911
-
27,925
-
14,999
-
20,037
-
26,127
-
18,725
-
19,905
-
1,98,999
-
8,290
-
14,800