Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Everything From Samsung To Xiaomi

Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Samsung

Samsung has continued to retain its top position for several quarters now. The South Korean brand has several phones, including premium flagships like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and so on. The brand has a strong foothold with its Android base in several markets, including the USA, India, and other countries.

Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Apple

Coming as a sole competitor to Android smartphones, Apple has retained a top position on the list of top global smartphone brands 2021. Apple has continuously expanded its product offering to include a couple of affordable phones like the iPhone SE 2020. At the same time, premium series like the iPhone 13 have continued to rise in demand and popularity.

Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Huawei

Next up, we have Huawei - one of the most advanced and even controversial companies. Based out of China, Huawei's 5G technology seems to be unmatched. The company has released several premium phones with some of the most advanced features. However, the trade-off and other issues with Google, Huawei has been limited to select markets only.

Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Xiaomi

Xiaomi is on its way to head up the ladder of top global smartphone brands 2021. Xiaomi and its subsidiaries have enveloped the Indian market with its affordable phones packed with premium features. Devices like the Xiaomi Mi 11X series or the Redmi Note 10 series have become immensely popular in the country.

Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Oppo

Oppo has also gradually expanded its base and influence in the global smartphone market. With its premium camera software, Oppo has become quite popular in India and other markets. Devices like the Oppo Reno6 Pro has some of the most advanced features and its shipment has risen in number over time.

Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Vivo

Vivo recently hosted the IPL 2021 season, which itself is an indicator of its popularity. Vivo is once again a brand that delivers budget, mid-range phones as well as premium flagship smartphones. Devices like the Vivo X70 Pro+ have topped the charts with its features, which further puts Vivo in a strong place on the list of top global smartphone brands 2021.

Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Motorola

Motorola is one of the few companies that has ventured into the foldable smartphone segment, coming as a competitor to Samsung. Apart from this, Motorola has delivered several strong smartphones to the global market. The company continues to rise with devices like the Motorola G series that has a large following.

Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Lenovo

Lenovo owns Motorola and that itself says something about the brand. Lenovo has expanded its laptop and other product offerings. When it comes to smartphones, Lenovo has given us several game-centric phones that have won over users worldwide.

Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Realme

Realme is another brand that's emerged on the list of top global smartphone brands 2021. It has a huge following in China, India, and the European market. One can see that Realme has been steadily expanding its presence worldwide with its feature-rich smartphones that come with an attractive price tag.

Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021: Tecno

Tecno is another brand that's emerged high and strong on the list of top global smartphone brands 2021. The brand has even earned the name as a student-friendly brand for its affordable phones and premium features.

These are some of the Top Global Smartphone Brands 2021. Other brands like Asus, Sony, and even LG are worthy mentions. However, LG has completely shut down its smartphone business and moved on to other consumer products. Nevertheless, these smartphone brands have continued to rise in the market and seem to have a large impact as well.