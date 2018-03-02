Premium smartphones unveiled at the MWC 2018

The recently concluded MWC 2018 has been a launch pad for several Android biggies. We say so as many companies have unveiled their flagship Android smartphones at the tech show. Initially, LG and Huawei were expected to come up with their flagship models - the LG G7 and Huawei P20 at the tech show.
But these companies opted from the same as they did not want to compete with Samsung as it took the wraps off the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at the tech show. Not only these, we had seen rumors that Xiaomi Mi 7 might also be unveiled but it turned out to be false.
SEE ALSO: Cheapest smartphones with 4GB RAM to buy under Rs 10,000 in India
At the MWC 2018 tech show, not only did Samsung unveil the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ but also other companies such as Sony, Asus and HMD came up with their flagship models accompanied by other devices.
There were brands such as ZTE, Huawei, Coolpad and many others to have come up with their announcements at the show floor. Having said that, here we have curated a list of premium smartphones those were unveiled at the MWC 2018 show in Barcelona this week.
Nokia 8 Sirocco
- 5.5 inches P-OLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
- Octa-core (4x2.5 GHz Kryo & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo)
- microSD, up to 256 GB card slot
- 128 GB internal memory
- 6 GB RAM
- 12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera
- 5Mp front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3260 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9+
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
LG V30s Thinq
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (V30S ThinQ) / 256GB storage (V30S+ ThinQ)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX 6.0+
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy S9
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
ASUS Zenfone 5Z (Z5620KL)
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging
Gizbot Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews. Subscribe to Gizbot.