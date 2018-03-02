Premium smartphones unveiled at the MWC 2018

The recently concluded MWC 2018 has been a launch pad for several Android biggies. We say so as many companies have unveiled their flagship Android smartphones at the tech show. Initially, LG and Huawei were expected to come up with their flagship models - the LG G7 and Huawei P20 at the tech show.

But these companies opted from the same as they did not want to compete with Samsung as it took the wraps off the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at the tech show. Not only these, we had seen rumors that Xiaomi Mi 7 might also be unveiled but it turned out to be false.

SEE ALSO: Cheapest smartphones with 4GB RAM to buy under Rs 10,000 in India

At the MWC 2018 tech show, not only did Samsung unveil the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ but also other companies such as Sony, Asus and HMD came up with their flagship models accompanied by other devices.

There were brands such as ZTE, Huawei, Coolpad and many others to have come up with their announcements at the show floor. Having said that, here we have curated a list of premium smartphones those were unveiled at the MWC 2018 show in Barcelona this week.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia 8 Sirocco Check out the Key Specs

5.5 inches P-OLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core (4x2.5 GHz Kryo & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo)

microSD, up to 256 GB card slot

128 GB internal memory

6 GB RAM

12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera

5Mp front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3260 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S9+ Check out the Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery LG V30s Thinq Check out the Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (V30S ThinQ) / 256GB storage (V30S+ ThinQ)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX 6.0+

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Samsung Galaxy S9 Check out the Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery ASUS Zenfone 5Z (Z5620KL) Check out the Key Specs 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!