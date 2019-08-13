ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Pre-Order – Top Sites To Pre-Order

    By
    |

    Samsung's latest Galaxy Note-series smartphones were launched last week. The devices can now be obtained as pre-orders from a few websites such as Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance digital, and others. Both the phones are available at various EMI plans that can be seen on the aforementioned shopping platforms. Both the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus are designed with high-polish metal and glass meld.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Pre-Order Debuts In India

     

    They have dynamic AMOLED displays with the support of HDR10+ and dynamic tone mapping. Both come with a dual aperture lens, ultra-wide camera, live focus, and scene optimizer, providing next-level photography experience. And with the use of their S-pens, zooming in and out of the camera becomes easy.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Galaxy Note 10 Plus Pre-Order started on Amazon

    On buying the two premium smartphones from Amazon, you can save up to Rs. 5,001. Other offers include up to Rs. 8,100 off on exchange, flat Rs. 6000 cashback on using ICICI credit and credit/debit EMI transactions, 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC debit cards, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, and more.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Galaxy Note 10 Plus Pre-Order Started On Flipkart

    The Note 10 and Note 10 Plus are available via Flipkart at Rs. 69,999 (8GB/256GB, Aura Glow) and Rs. 79,999 (12GB/256GB, Aura Black), respectively. The portal offers extra Rs. 5,001 discount, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis bankd credit card, extra Rs. 6,000 cashback on ICICI debit and credit cards, and much more on these devices.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus Pre-Orders Through Reliance Digital
     

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus Pre-Orders Through Reliance Digital

    Even Reliance digital offers a saving of Rs. 5,001 on these two phones. You will be applicable for 15% (Digital India sale) cashback, only when you have a minimum cart value of 10,000. While booking the phones, you can get Rs. 6,000 cashback on using HDFC card transactions.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Galaxy Note 10 Plus Pre-Order Started On Croma

    While buying these phones, you will get 5% cashback on standard chartered bank debit and credit card. You will also get a flat cashback of Rs. 600 on Mobikwik. For more details, just visit the website.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Galaxy Note 10 Plus Pre-Order Started On Paytm

    Paytm Mall offers flat Rs. 6000 cashback on using ICICI credit and debit cards. On buying the phones, you will get Galaxy Watch Active at only Rs. 9999. You will also get the promo codes which offer various gifts and recharge vouchers.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Galaxy Note 10 Plus Pre-Order On Tata CLiQ Luxury

    Tata CLiQ Luxury provides extra Rs. 6,000 cashback on using ICICI credit cards and 6% off. On pre-booking Galaxy Note 10/10+, you can get Galaxy Watch Active at Rs.9999. All these offers are valid from August 8 to August 22.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Galaxy Note 10 Plus Pre-Order started On Shop.Samsung.Com

    Even Samsung's official website has plenty of offers on the two high-end devices. And the bookings of both phones have already started. You will get nearly Rs. 27911.82 instant discount as an exchange amount.

