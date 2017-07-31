The month of July in the ongoing year(2017) has given the smartphone enthusiasts a number of reasons to get excited. Smartphone companies from the off-shores market and the Indian bound manufacturers launched a number of phones scattered in multiple price segments.
While Xiaomi introduced its second iteration of Mi Max phablet, Asus announced the much awaited Zenfone AR handset which is the world's first Tango enabled and daydream ready device.
We also saw the launch of Micromax Selfie 2, Sony's latest XA1 Ultra, Nubia's dual-camera handset M2 and a couple of other interesting mobile devices. If you were planning to invest in a mobile handset, check out our list of top smartphones launched in July 2017.
We have included all the handsets launched in the passing month under one roof to make things easy for you.
Micromax Selfie 2
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Oneplus 5
Buy At Price of Rs 32,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash with secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Reliance launches LYF C459 4G VoLTE
Buy At Price of Rs 4,699
Key Features
- 4.5 inches IPS LCD 480 x 854 pixels display
- runs Android,6.0.1 Marshmallow
- a Octa Core, 1.3 GHz
- 1GB RAM
- Qualcomm SnapdragonTM210 MSM8909 processor
- 8GB native storage capacity
- 5MP main snapper at its rear
- 2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Li-Po 2000 mAh Battery powering
Yu Yunique 2
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Features
- a 5.0 inches IPS LCD (Corning Gorilla Glass 3) 720 x 1280 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- a Quad Core 1.3 GHz
- 2GB RAM
- MediaTek MT6737 SoC processor
- 16GB native storage capacity
- a 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery powering
Celkon Cliq
Buy At Price of Rs 8,399
Key Features
- a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- Quad core
- 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 2GB RAM processor paired with and 16GB native storage capacity.
- 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 8MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery powering
JioPhone
Buy At Price of Rs 1,500
Key Features
- a 2.4 inches QVGA 480 x 854 pixels display
- 512MB RAM processor paired
- 4GB native storage capacity
- 2MP main snapper at its rear
- Li-ion 2000 mAh battery powering
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
Buy At Price of Rs 11,490
Key Features
- a 5.5 inches Super AMOLED 720 x 1280 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Octa Core 1.6 GHz 2GB RAM processor
- 16GB native storage capacity
- 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- a Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery powering
Zopo Speed X
Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to 450MHz Mali T720GPU
- 3GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2680mAh built-in battery
Intex Aqua Lions 3
Buy At Price of Rs 6,499
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Dragontrail Glass protection
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 550MHz Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
- 2GB DDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 29,985
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB /64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 23MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing autofocus camera
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 820.11 a/b/g/n , Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC
- 2700mAh battery with fast charging
iVOOMi Me4
Buy At Price of Rs 4,499
Key Features
- 4.55-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWGA display
- 1.1 GHz Quad-core MediaTek processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
iVOOMi Me5
Buy At Price of Rs 4,499
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Intex Aqua Zenith
Buy At Price of Rs 4,399
Key Features
- 5 Inch FWVGA Touchscreen Display
- 1.1 GHz Quad-Core MT6737M Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- Dual Micro SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launched at Rs. 16,999
Buy At Price of Rs 16,999
Key Features
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Ziox S333 Wi-Fi
Buy At Price of Rs 1,993
Key Features
- 2.4 inches TFT display
- a processor paired
- N/A native storage capacity
- 0.3MP main snapper at its rear
- support for USB and Dual SIM (Micro SIM)
- a Li-Po 1750 mAh battery powering
KODAK EKTRA
Buy At Price of Rs 19,990
Key Features
- a 5.0 inches IPS LCD (Corning Gorilla Glass) 1080 x 1920 pixels display
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- Deca Core, 2.6 GHz
- 3GB RAM MediaTek MT6797 Helio X20 processor
- 32GB native storage capacity
- 21MP main snapper at its rear
- 13MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery powering
Micromax Canvas 1
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD in-cell IPS display, 400 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with Dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camer
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Nokia 105
Buy At Price of Rs 1,149
Key Features
- 1.4 Inch TFT Display
- 8MB On-Board Storage
- Series 30 OS
- Up To 35 Days Standby Timem
- Flashlight
- 800 MAh Battery
Nokia 130
Buy At Price of Rs 1,590
Key Features
- 1.8 Inch QQVGA Display
- 4MB RAM With 8MB Internal Storage
- MicroSD Upto 32GB
- Dual Full SIM
- Built-In Rear Camera
- FM Radio
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth 3.0
- Micro USB 2.0
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- 1020 MAh Battery
Intex Aqua Selfie
Buy At Price of Rs 1,560
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with 512 MHz Mali-400 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Panasonic P55 Max
Buy At Price of Rs 8,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with quad-LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xolo Era 1X Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 5,888
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera w
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Asus ZenFone AR
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Lava A93
Buy At Price of Rs. 7,999
Key Features
- 5.5 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- Quad Core 1.2 GHz 2GB RAM Yes processor paired
- 16GB native storage capacity
- 8MP main snapper at its rear
- 2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery powering
Vivo V5s
Buy At Price of Rs 16,467
Key Features
- a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
- Android,v6.0 Marshmallow
- Octa Core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 4GB RAM MediaTek MT6750 processor
- 64GB native storage capacity
- a 13MP main snapper at its rear
- 20MP front-facing selfie shooter
Gionee A1 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 26,999
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash withsencondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4550mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy On Max
Buy At Price of Rs 16,900
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Honor 8 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB / 3GBRAM
- 16GB /32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging