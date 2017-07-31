The month of July in the ongoing year(2017) has given the smartphone enthusiasts a number of reasons to get excited. Smartphone companies from the off-shores market and the Indian bound manufacturers launched a number of phones scattered in multiple price segments.

While Xiaomi introduced its second iteration of Mi Max phablet, Asus announced the much awaited Zenfone AR handset which is the world's first Tango enabled and daydream ready device.

We also saw the launch of Micromax Selfie 2, Sony's latest XA1 Ultra, Nubia's dual-camera handset M2 and a couple of other interesting mobile devices. If you were planning to invest in a mobile handset, check out our list of top smartphones launched in July 2017.

We have included all the handsets launched in the passing month under one roof to make things easy for you.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!