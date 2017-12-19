Top Sony smartphones that launched in 2017: Xperia XA1, Xperia XZ, Xperia L1, Xperia R1 and more

Sony expanded its Xperia lineup of smartphones with many new offerings this year. The company considered the Mobile World Congress 2017 and the IFA 2017 tech shows as the launch pads for its smartphones.
The company announced the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra at the Mobile World Congress 2017. Of these, the Xperia XZ Premium is the high-end smartphone as well as the flagship model launched by the company for the year. The device is the premium variant of the Xperia XZ. Also, the Xperia XZs that was launched this year is the toned-down variant of the flagship model.
Following the same, Sony announced the Xperia XZ1 at the IFA 2017 tech show that happened in Berlin in early September. This smartphone was accompanied by the Xperia X Compact as well. These smartphones came with a refined design and Snapdragon 835 SoC.
Given that we are approaching the end of this year in a few more days, let's take a look at the Sony smartphones launched this year from here.
Sony Xperia XA1
Buy At Price of Rs 17,044
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Curved Glass Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P20 64-Bit Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus
- 8MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Stereo Speakers
- 2300 MAh Battery
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Buy At Price of Rs 58,000
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, sRGB 138% and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3230mAh Battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia XA1 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 24,384
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 23MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3430mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive fast charging
Sony Xperia XZ1
Buy At Price of Rs 44,185
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 26,189
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB /64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 23MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing autofocus camera
- 4G LTE
- 2700mAh battery with fast charging
Sony Xperia L1
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.45GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 13MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2620mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Sony Xperia R1 (Plus)
Buy At Price of Rs 14,497
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- WiFi/GPS
- Bluetooth 4.2
- FM Radio
- USB Type-C
- 2620 MAh Battery
Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
- 4.6-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Sony Xperia XZs
Buy At Price of Rs 37,750
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD Triluminos LCD Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 820 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- 19MP Rear Motion Eye Camera With Auto Focus
- 13MP Exmor RS Front Camera
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP65/68
- 2900 MAh Battery