Top Sony smartphones that launched in 2017: Xperia XA1, Xperia XZ, Xperia L1, Xperia R1 and more

Sony expanded its Xperia lineup of smartphones with many new offerings this year. The company considered the Mobile World Congress 2017 and the IFA 2017 tech shows as the launch pads for its smartphones.

The company announced the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra at the Mobile World Congress 2017. Of these, the Xperia XZ Premium is the high-end smartphone as well as the flagship model launched by the company for the year. The device is the premium variant of the Xperia XZ. Also, the Xperia XZs that was launched this year is the toned-down variant of the flagship model.

Following the same, Sony announced the Xperia XZ1 at the IFA 2017 tech show that happened in Berlin in early September. This smartphone was accompanied by the Xperia X Compact as well. These smartphones came with a refined design and Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Given that we are approaching the end of this year in a few more days, let's take a look at the Sony smartphones launched this year from here.

Sony Xperia XA1 Buy At Price of Rs 17,044

Key Features

5 Inch HD Curved Glass Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P20 64-Bit Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

23 MP Rear Camera With Auto Focus

8MP Exmor RS Front Camera

NFC

Bluetooth

Stereo Speakers

2300 MAh Battery Sony Xperia XZ Premium Buy At Price of Rs 58,000

Key Features

5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, sRGB 138% and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (Optional)

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3230mAh Battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 24,384

Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Image Enhance Technology

2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

23MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3430mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive fast charging Sony Xperia XZ1 Buy At Price of Rs 44,185

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Buy At Price of Rs 26,189

Key Features

6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology

2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB /64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (Optional)

23MP rear camera

16MP front-facing autofocus camera

4G LTE

2700mAh battery with fast charging Sony Xperia L1 Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.45GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM (Optional)

13MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2620mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging Sony Xperia R1 (Plus) Buy At Price of Rs 14,497

Key Features

5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display

1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

WiFi/GPS

Bluetooth 4.2

FM Radio

USB Type-C

2620 MAh Battery Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Key Features

4.6-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging Sony Xperia XZs Buy At Price of Rs 37,750

Key Features

5.2 Inch FHD Triluminos LCD Display

2.15GHz Snapdragon 820 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

19MP Rear Motion Eye Camera With Auto Focus

13MP Exmor RS Front Camera

Bluetooth

Fingerprint Sensor

IP65/68

2900 MAh Battery