    The ongoing month of February 2019 looks quite impressive as users can get to some smartphones from the entry-level category to the premium one from brands like Nokia, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and Vivo. These devices come with plenty of new and advanced features with upgraded generic attributes. Below, you can find an attachment of these top ten devices and their key specs.

    Top ten (expected) smartphone launches in February 2019

     

    These handsets feature a triple rear camera setup and highly powerful pop-up selfie camera. Some of them sport full-HD+ Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display and will draw power from a bigger battery with "Dual Engine" fast charging technology. From the reports of OnePlus 7 makers, users can get to see a screen with no notch visible at all. This handset is looking at dropping the selfie camera completely just to keep alive an option either relying on microLED technology to mount a camera under the screen elements or to have a selfie camera slide out.

    The Nokia 9 PureView is a camera beast from HMD Global, which is expected to come with five Zeiss cameras. It can capture up to 5 images simultaneously to enhance the photo/picture quality in the low-light conditions. With HDR support the overall image quality is enhanced on the Nokia 9 PureView.

    You can check for other detailed specs in few other handsets in the list below.

    Vivo V15 Pro

    Key specs

    • 6.59-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2316 pixels (~400 ppi density)
    • Octa-core Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm) with Adreno 612 GPU
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 128 GB(internal), 6 GB RAM
    • expendable up to 256GB
    • 48MP+8 MP+5 MP Triple lens Primary Camera
    • 32 MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • In-Display Fingerprint sensor
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy S10

    Key specs

    • 1440 x 2960 pixels 6.2 inches display
    • Android9.0(Pie)
    • Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with graphics
    • internal storage of 128/256 GB and 6/8 GB RAM
    • expandable up to 400 GB
    • 12 MP (f/1.5) + 16 MP (f/1.9) + 13 MP (f/2.4) Triple Camera at rear
    • 13 MP as front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    Key specs

    • a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 pixels and offers a pixel density of 549 PPI
    • dual quad-core processors such as 2.7GHz M2 Mongoose and 1.7Ghz Cortex A53
    • a 6GB RAM
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system
    • 12MP+12MP rear camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G
    • A 3,500mAh Li-ion battery

    Nokia 9 PureView

    Key specs

    • 5.99 inches display with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels
    • Octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 128 GB internal storage with 6 GB RAM
    • expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card
    • 5 Lens camera at rear
    • 12 MP at the front
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 4150 mAh battery

    Oppo F11 Pro

    Key specs

    • a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass
    • octa-core MediaTek Helio P80 SoC with better graphics(GPU)
    • 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage
    • ColorOS based on Android 9 Pie OS
    • 48 MP primary camera
    • 32 MP selfie sensor with support for AI photography
    • a 4500 mAh battery

    Redmi Note 7

    Key specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    Key specs

    • 6.38 inches Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC
    • 4GB RAM
    • 13 + 5MP MP rear camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy F

    Key specs

    • 7.3 inches Capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
    • Octa-core
    • 512 GB internal Memory
    • 8 GB RAM
    • Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery

    Asus ZenFone 6

    Key specs

    • a 6.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels
    • Dual-core 2 GHz, Intel Atom Z2580 that is coupled with PowerVR SGX544MP2 GPU
    • 16 GB default storage and 2 GB RAM
    • expandable up to 64GB
    • 13MP primary camera
    • 2MP selfie camera
    • 3300 mah battery

    OnePlus 7

    Key specs

    • a 6.4-inch bezel-less Optic AMOLED FHD display
    • a triple primary camera setup having 24MP + 12MP + 8MP resolution lenses
    • 24MP front shooter with screen flash
    • a 64GB fixed internal storage
    • a 4,150mAh Li-Po battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
