Top ten (expected) smartphone launches in February 2019

The ongoing month of February 2019 looks quite impressive as users can get to some smartphones from the entry-level category to the premium one from brands like Nokia, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and Vivo. These devices come with plenty of new and advanced features with upgraded generic attributes. Below, you can find an attachment of these top ten devices and their key specs.

These handsets feature a triple rear camera setup and highly powerful pop-up selfie camera. Some of them sport full-HD+ Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display and will draw power from a bigger battery with "Dual Engine" fast charging technology. From the reports of OnePlus 7 makers, users can get to see a screen with no notch visible at all. This handset is looking at dropping the selfie camera completely just to keep alive an option either relying on microLED technology to mount a camera under the screen elements or to have a selfie camera slide out.

The Nokia 9 PureView is a camera beast from HMD Global, which is expected to come with five Zeiss cameras. It can capture up to 5 images simultaneously to enhance the photo/picture quality in the low-light conditions. With HDR support the overall image quality is enhanced on the Nokia 9 PureView.

You can check for other detailed specs in few other handsets in the list below.

Vivo V15 Pro Key specs 6.59-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2316 pixels (~400 ppi density)

Octa-core Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm) with Adreno 612 GPU

Android 9.0 (Pie)

128 GB(internal), 6 GB RAM

expendable up to 256GB

48MP+8 MP+5 MP Triple lens Primary Camera

32 MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

In-Display Fingerprint sensor

Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Key specs 1440 x 2960 pixels 6.2 inches display

Android9.0(Pie)

Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with graphics

internal storage of 128/256 GB and 6/8 GB RAM

expandable up to 400 GB

12 MP (f/1.5) + 16 MP (f/1.9) + 13 MP (f/2.4) Triple Camera at rear

13 MP as front camera

4G VoLTE

Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Key specs a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 pixels and offers a pixel density of 549 PPI

dual quad-core processors such as 2.7GHz M2 Mongoose and 1.7Ghz Cortex A53

a 6GB RAM

Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system

12MP+12MP rear camera

8MP front camera

5G

A 3,500mAh Li-ion battery Nokia 9 PureView Key specs 5.99 inches display with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels

Octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU

128 GB internal storage with 6 GB RAM

expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

5 Lens camera at rear

12 MP at the front

4G VoLTE

Fingerprint sensor

Non-removable Li-Ion 4150 mAh battery Oppo F11 Pro Key specs a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass

octa-core MediaTek Helio P80 SoC with better graphics(GPU)

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage

ColorOS based on Android 9 Pie OS

48 MP primary camera

32 MP selfie sensor with support for AI photography

a 4500 mAh battery Redmi Note 7 Key specs 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M30 Key specs 6.38 inches Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC

4GB RAM

13 + 5MP MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy F Key specs 7.3 inches Capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)

Octa-core

512 GB internal Memory

8 GB RAM

Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery Asus ZenFone 6 Key specs a 6.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels

Dual-core 2 GHz, Intel Atom Z2580 that is coupled with PowerVR SGX544MP2 GPU

16 GB default storage and 2 GB RAM

expandable up to 64GB

13MP primary camera

2MP selfie camera

3300 mah battery OnePlus 7 Key specs a 6.4-inch bezel-less Optic AMOLED FHD display

a triple primary camera setup having 24MP + 12MP + 8MP resolution lenses

24MP front shooter with screen flash

a 64GB fixed internal storage

a 4,150mAh Li-Po battery