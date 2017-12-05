Xiaomi smartphones available on Easy EMI in India

Xiaomi has progressed to become one of the popular brands in India. The company has surpassed Samsung and occupied the top spot in the country with its smartphones those are priced in the competitive price brackets.

The Xiaomi smartphones have always had a good reputation in the country due to their impressive specifications and features and reasonable price points making them affordable.

These devices offer a value for money and an acceptable performance as well. Apparently, these smartphones have become bestsellers in the Indian market that is flooded with many brands.

Today, we at GizBot have listed some of the Xiaomi Redmi and Mi series smartphones those are available at EMI offers. With such offers, the Xiaomi smartphones will become even more affordable for the prospective buyers.

No Cost EMIs from Rs 1,667/month on Xiaomi Mi A1 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens

secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
EMI starts at Rs 428 per month on Xiaomi Redmi 4A (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF, LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
EMIs from Rs 582/month on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
EMI starts at Rs 666/month on Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Key Features

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
EMIs starts from Rs 340/month on Xiaomi Redmi 5A (Gold, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)
EMI starts at Rs 428 per month on Xiaomi Mi 4i (White, 16GB)

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS fully laminated 441 PPI display with Corning scratch resistance glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 405 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

MIUI 6 on top of Android 5.0 (Lollipop)

Dual SIM (micro SIM)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G

3120mAh battery
EMI starts at Rs 761 per month on Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Key Features

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor

5MP front-facing camera with facial recognition, 1080p video recording

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging