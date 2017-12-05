Xiaomi smartphones available on Easy EMI in India

Xiaomi has progressed to become one of the popular brands in India. The company has surpassed Samsung and occupied the top spot in the country with its smartphones those are priced in the competitive price brackets.
The Xiaomi smartphones have always had a good reputation in the country due to their impressive specifications and features and reasonable price points making them affordable.
These devices offer a value for money and an acceptable performance as well. Apparently, these smartphones have become bestsellers in the Indian market that is flooded with many brands.
Today, we at GizBot have listed some of the Xiaomi Redmi and Mi series smartphones those are available at EMI offers. With such offers, the Xiaomi smartphones will become even more affordable for the prospective buyers.
No Cost EMIs from Rs 1,667/month on Xiaomi Mi A1 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
EMI starts at Rs 428 per month on Xiaomi Redmi 4A (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF, LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
EMIs from Rs 582/month on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
EMI starts at Rs 666/month on Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
EMIs starts from Rs 340/month on Xiaomi Redmi 5A (Gold, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)
EMI starts at Rs 428 per month on Xiaomi Mi 4i (White, 16GB)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS fully laminated 441 PPI display with Corning scratch resistance glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- MIUI 6 on top of Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM (micro SIM)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 3120mAh battery
EMI starts at Rs 761 per month on Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera with facial recognition, 1080p video recording
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging