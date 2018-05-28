ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Trending smartphones from last week: Samsung Galaxy J6, OnePlus 6, Nokia X6, Xiaomi Mi A2 and more

By:

Related Articles

    We all would agree to the fact that smartphones have become an essential commodity in this fast paced world. Not only the smartphone helps us to stay in touch with our loved ones but also allow us perform various activities which earlier could be performed using computers only.

    Trending smartphones from last week: OnePlus 6, Nokia X6 and more

    SEE ALSO: Samsung Days: Blockbuster offers on smartphones

    A smartphone today can perform a number of tasks apart from simply making or receiving a call. The smartphones available today comes with advanced set of features like bokeh shot for camera GPS and more.

    SEE ALSO: Top 10 smartphones with snapdragon 835 processor you can buy in India

    This article is related to the trending smartphones that a user can get opt for. The list consists of Samsung Samsung Galaxy J6, OnePlus 6, Nokia X6, Xiaomi Mi A2 and more, lets get to the list and see what all these devices have in store for the users.

    Samsung Galaxy J6

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
    Key specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    OnePlus 6

    Best Price of OnePlus 6
    Key specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge

    Oneplus 6 First Impressions
    Nokia X6

    Nokia X6

    Key specs

    • 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
    • 16MP (RGB) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
    Key specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0

    Samsung Galaxy J8

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8
    Key specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X)

    Best Price of Xiaomi Mi A2
    Key specs

    • a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display which is protected by a corning gorilla glass
    • A 64GB internal memory
    • up to 256GB using a memory card
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system
    • 13 MP Rear Camera
    • 8 MP Front camera
    • a 3,300mAh Li-ion battery

    Oppo F7

    Best Price of Oppo F7
    Key specs

    • 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy A6+ (2018)

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6+ (2018)
    Key specs

    • 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera with f/1.9 aperture
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Huawei P20 lite

    Best Price of Huawei P20 lite
    Key specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
    Key specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Monday, May 28, 2018, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue