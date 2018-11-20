Trending smartphones of last week: Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Redmi Note 6 Pro, Honor 8X and more

In the last week, users had seen some of the best top trending smartphones. These devices still seem to be stealing the show due to their superbly incorporated features. Apparently, it seems these phones might as well sustain their longevity for upcoming weeks. As a matter of choice, you can't feel deprived of them. Before you jump into any conclusion, let's make you aware of the goodness housed by these mobiles.

To be illustrative, we have even taken a list of few of these smartphones. The list has Samsung Galaxy A7(2018) which has an IP68 mud/waterproof which works effectively as much as 1.5m for 30 minutes and has a Samsung Pay function. Another spotlight is its triple rear digital camera behind the gadget.

It has also added a further function of Dolby Atmos sound and lively noise cancellation with a devoted mic. The phone offers you the best sound system which you are looking for. The Honor 8X comes with a glass back and metal sides.

It provides very high screen-to-body ratio making your display look immersive, and also offers micro USB charging making your battery replenished in quick time. OnePlus 6T is another iconic phone runs the latest software with Pie version that is OxygenOS-based which comes with plenty of amazing features. It has fast working Face Unlock feature which is said to unlock the smartphone in 0.4 seconds, and is the first OnePlus series to possess in-display fingerprint sensor.

While a few devices come with features like bezel less infinity display, Bluetooth 5.0 option, 3D facial unlocking, dual notched display, powerful graphics, liquid cool technology, and many more.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

2.2GHz Octa-Core processor

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MPcamera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing cameraand secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera and 20MP Ultra Wide Angle and 8MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery

Sharp Aquos R2 compact

5.2-inch Full HD+ (2,280 x 1,080 pixels) 19:9 IGZO LCD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB storage (UFS)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

22.6MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.9 aperture, OIS

8MP front-facing camera

Water and dust resistant (IPX 5 - IPX8 / IP6X)

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

2,500mAh battery with fast charging

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

OnePlus 6T

Camera: 20+16 MP Dual rear camera with Optical image stabilization, Super slow motion, Intelligent Scene Recognition, Nightscape mode and Studio lighting| 16 MP front camera

Display: 16.2 centimeters (6.41-inch) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and an 86% screen-to-body ratio

Screen Unlock: In-screen fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 6T unlocks the moment your finger lands on the display for a seamless and intuitive unlock experience

Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 128GB storage | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

Operating System and Processor: Android v9.0 operating system with 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa core processor

Battery : 3700mAH lithium-polymer battery with Fast Charge technology

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery

Oppo A3s

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery