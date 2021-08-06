Unisoc T610: Everything To Know About The Processor That Powers Micromax In 2b Features oi-Vivek

Micromax recently launched a new entry-level smartphone -- the Micromax in 2b, which is dubbed as a phone that does not hang. The smartphone runs the Unisoc T610 chipset, unlike most smartphones of this price range, which usually use a MediaTek or a Qualcomm processor.

Unisco T610 Geekbench Specifications

The Unisco T610 is the mid-range SoC based on 12nm fabrication. This means the processor is not as efficient as the contemporaries, based on 10nm or even 7nm fabrication. This is an octa-core processor with two high-performance cores based on ARM Cortex-A77 architecture and six mid-tier cores based on ARM Cortex-A55 architecture.

All eight CPU cores are clocked at 1.8GHz while the graphics are handled by ARM Mali G52 3-EE GPU with a clock speed of 614.4MHz. As per the memory and RAM, the chipset supports up to LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 memory standard.

The Unisoc T610 has a 3-core ISP and 14Bit Pipeline design image processing. This can process up to 32MP single cameras and can support up to 1080p video recording with up to 60fps. As per the networking, the processor does support LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band WiFi. Not just that, the processor also supports FM radio.

Unisoc T610 Geekbench Performance

The Micromax in 2b, powered by the Unisoc T610 SoC is currently listed on the Geekbench CPU benchmark platform. According to the listing, the process scored 350 points on single-core CPU performance and 1198 points on multi-core CPU performance.

In comparison to the smartphones like the Redmi 8A and the Moto G10 Power, the Micromax has better single-core performance. However, the Realme C3 does overtake Micromax's offering in both single-core and multi-core CPU performance by a huge margin.

On AnTuTu, the Micromax in 2b based on the Unisoc T160 scored 176847 points, which is again better than the Redmi 8A and the Motorola G10 Power. However, it is not as powerful as the MediaTek Helio G70, which powers the Realme C3.

When compared to the phones like the Redmi 8A and the Motorola G10 power, the Micromax in 2b is definitely powerful. However, I don't think the phone will not hang, especially on heavy loads with multiple apps opened in the background.

